A WOMAN has detailed the hilarious heist she assigned to her nephew at her sister’s wedding – hiding 100 tiny plastic ducks throughout the ceremony.

Kate Lister was attending her sibling’s wedding last month when she thought up the creative way to occupy her five-year-old nephew.

Pictured: Kate Lister. (C) Twitter

The 42-year-old enlisted the youngster to sneak 100 little ducks into the bags and pockets of unsuspecting guests in the hope of having them travel the globe.

Historian Kate’s plan went exactly to plan, with scores of tiny ducks ending up in the ownership of bemused wedding guests in locations around the world.

Kate from York, North Yorkshire originally sourced the stash of tiny ducks for a bargain price of £9 on Amazon, with the intention of challenging her young nephew.

Her “ducks on tour” scheme succeeded, as her family WhatsApp group was flooded with messages from baffled relatives in the days following the wedding.

One duck ended up at another wedding in Romania. (C) Twitter/Kate Lister

Discovering the plastic ducks hidden amongst bags and pockets, relatives were unearthing the infiltrators as far away as Romania and Morocco.

Images show the ducks in different poses after being discovered by multiple relatives in Stornoway, the Isle of Man and Wales.

Hilarious photos show a line of ducks in a relative’s hand in Isle of Man, with wet weather visible in the background as the holder wears a blue raincoat.

Another image shows a single duck resting on a bemused wedding guest’s finger.

Some ducks became new office mascots. (C) Twitter/Kate Lister.

Meanwhile, others can be seen encircling a computer after being spotted inside a handbag and becoming impromptu office mascots.

One duck was found in another wedding in Romania, while Kate added that the “army” of ducks had managed to end up in Morocco, where the bride and groom were on their honeymoon.

In a post to social media on Friday, Kate wrote: “At my sister’s wedding, I gave my 5yo nephew a bag of 100 tiny ducks.

“He spent the day hiding them all in people’s bags and pockets. For the last week, the WhatsApp group is just confused people finding ducks.

One duck even made it to the honeymoon in Morocco. (C) Twitter/Kate Lister.

“The ducks even made it to Morocco with the bride and groom.”

The post received over 93,000 likes and more than 820 comments from users left in stitches by Kate and her nephew’s hilarious prank.

One person wrote: “How utterly fabulous. Well done, nephew, for ducking and diving so well.”

Another said: “Love this idea!”

A third commented: “Now I’m curious: Will all the ducks reunite again someday?”

A fourth added: “The ducks’ adventures needs to be a book.”