Taylor Roofs extends Livingston FC sponsorship

TAYLOR Roofs, the Bathgate-based roofing repair and replacement specialist, has extended its sponsorship of Livingston Football Club.

The family-run firm has signed a two-year contract extension to sponsor the technical areas at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Having first become involved with the Premiership club in the 2020-21 season, the new agreement will see Taylor Roofs take its partnership with the Lions to at least the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Managing director Jamie Taylor, who founded the firm in 2017, said: “It’s funny looking back to recall how we first got involved with the club by winning a commercial raffle to take a pitch-side advertising board.

A chance raffle win began what would become a years-long partnership between Jamie Taylor and Dave Black

“Our relationship has continued to grow and I’m delighted to have extended our sponsorship of the technical areas for another two years.

“Two of our main values at Taylor Roofs are growth and giving back and they underpin the partnership with the club.”

Jamie added: “As we continue to grow, it’s great to be able to continue supporting our local football club as well as the local community and keep building on the established relationships.”

Livingston FC chief executive Dave Black said: “We owe another huge thank you to Jamie and all his team at Taylor Roofs for their support.

“We’ve grown the relationship between the club and Taylor Roofs over recent seasons with Jamie continuing to increase his sponsorship and advertising year on year.”

Dave continued: “I’ve said this before but Jamie, and Taylor Roofs as a business, have been a terrific success story in recent times and have shown a great endeavour to grow and engage with the local community in West Lothian.

“I’m once again delighted to have them remain on board and hope that the advertising leads to more business and more success for the company.”

Jamie also added: “The biggest benefit of the continued partnership is that we can access free tickets which we give away to the local community through our social media channels.

“We have also been really fortunate to have been donated signed match kit that we have given away to local causes.

“We want to help the club and the community as best we can and are looking forward to what the future holds.”