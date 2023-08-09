RECYCLE Scotland has announced a strategic partnership with the University of Dundee to re-engineer the university’s furniture as a sustainable solution to disposal.

Scotland’s leading workplace furniture recycling organisation took the existing furniture offsite to be repaired and reupholstered, and has also collected additional redundant furniture to be recycled or sold to other businesses.

As an alternative to buying new, the initial project has saved approximately 600kg of furniture from going to landfill – equivalent to roughly 0.6 metric tonnes of CO2 – and has generated savings of around £5,000 for the University.

The project is part of a long-term strategic partnership that will see Recycle Scotland re-engineering the vast amount of furniture in need of potential repair across the campus to further support the circular economy.

Recycle Scotland has repaired and reupholstered lobby seating to ensure it is fit for purpose and aligns with the University’s identity. In the picture: comparison of old and re-engineered furniture

Working with Recycle Scotland has enabled the University of Dundee to drive its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by supporting responsible production and consumption.

Drew Carmichael, Director of Recycle Scotland, said: “As one of the biggest carbon contributors in the workplace, the responsible management of furniture waste is crucial.

“The significant environmental impact of this project, as well as the cost savings, is a testament to the value of a zero waste and circular approach to workplace furniture.”

In 2022, Recycle Scotland worked with businesses across Scotland to save 255,000kg of furniture from landfill, reusing or recycling over 97% of furniture into component parts.