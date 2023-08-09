A SCOTS international school is celebrating their students’ achievements as Middle Years Programme (MYP) qualification results are published, showing a 100% success rate.

Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan, Stirling delivers the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and is the only school in Scotland to offer an uninterrupted continuum through IB education for students aged 5-18

This year, the top performing students to pass through the MYP, completing years 5 to 11 (age 11 to 16) excelled with a leading score of 49 points out of a possible 56, placing them inside the top 8% globally.

With each subject graded from 1 to 7, any score over 5 is considered commendable, ranking within the top 37% of global IB schools, while a perfect 7 places students in the top 2.8%.

Collectively, the class exceeded the global average score by 4 points, with particular success in the student’s Personal Projects, which garnered an average score of 6.13 out of the possible 7.

MYP Year 11 students (2022-23) with Headteacher David Hicks. The majority of the year group achieved at least one grade 7 across their subjects, with many achieving two or more, while art class triumphed obtaining perfect 7’s across the board.

The IB provides a unique approach to education, focusing on the application of student-centred learning.

A variety of assessed units are completed at the end of the five-year course, including: a graded independent research project, an optional e-portfolio in art, music or PHE, and an interdisciplinary unit.

Following completion of the MYP, students move on to the Diploma Programme (DP) for their final two years of school.

Headteacher David Hicks said: “Our students are assessed throughout the duration of the MYP course through summative assessments according to criterion-based rubrics, in place of more restrictive traditional tests and exams.

“This process allows us to closely monitor students’ progress, and encourages them to develop a growth mindset, offering an opportunity to identify areas for improvement at regular intervals.”

With presence in over 150 countries and over 5,000 IB World Schools worldwide, the International Baccalaureate programme is a globally renowned leader in international education and a qualification highly sought after by top universities across the globe.

Fairview Bridge of Allan is now accepting applications for all students ages 5-18 and has recently announced five new scholarship positions for students aged 15 plus looking to complete their final two years of school under the (IB) curriculum.