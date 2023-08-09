POPEYES UK has announced that it will be opening its first restaurant in Scotland later this year.

This means that Scots will finally be able to try the chicken sandwich that “broke the internet”, at Barrhead’s new retail park in Glasgow.

The opening of the new Scottish drive-through will be the brand’s 12th opening in 2023.

Popeyes crossed the Atlantic in November 2021, and is migrating north to Glasgow Road, becoming a feature of the new Barrhead shopping district.

Popeyes intends on opening more restaurants across the country, according to CEO Tom Crowley

The restaurant emphasises comfort food originating in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the Scottish branch also featuring the new breakfast menu.

The all-new breakfast menu features the Big Breakfast Roll, cajun hash browns and the famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

And of course, the restaurant will feature their signature 12-hour marinated chicken, as well as the original southern biscuits and gravy.

The new Glasgow restaurant will a drive through lane, online ordering for kerbside collection, and restaurant service.

Kerbside parking bays will be available for those who order online and collect, and the new restaurant will seat 56 people for dine-in, with 16 seats outside.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Popeyes will be opening in Scotland for the first time later this year.

“Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to opening across the country, starting with a drive thru in Barrhead.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our launch in Scotland will prove just as popular.”