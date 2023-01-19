Mum left fuming with pasty that contained “less than a gram of chicken”

A MUM has been left fuming with Tesco after she purchased a chicken and mushroom pasty – which contained “less than a gram of chicken”.

Ellisha Ayngel Le Beau had nipped to her local branch of the supermarket giants in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex last Thursday to pick up some dinner and baked goods.

The 32-year-old returned home and began to follow the instructions to cook the pasty but says she was left unimpressed with the contents when she cut open the 85p slice.

The chicken and mushroom slice contained little chicken. (C) Ellisha Le Beau

The civil servant was stunned when she took the lid off the pie, claiming she found only three measly bits of chicken scattered around the pastry.

Ellisha shared an image which shows the open pie on a plate, with the tiny bits of chicken laid to the side, and the rest of the pie apparently consisting of just pastry.

It appears that there may only be three mini slices of mushroom in the entire meal too, which left Ellisha feeling hard done by.

She posted to social media last Thursday writing: “I cannot believe this product can even be listed as a chicken and mushroom slice.

“It has three tiny pieces of chicken as you can see on the side and three tiny slices of mushroom.

“It may as well be rebranded as a sauce and puff pastry slice, ridiculous.”

Tesco replied to the comment a day later saying: “Thank you for taking the time to get in touch.

“I’m really sorry the quality of your chicken and mushroom slice isn’t up to our usual standards.

“If you can please contact me via private message I’ll be able to look into this further for you.

“I look forward to your reply.”

Ellisha purchased the slice from this Tesco in Bexhill-on-Sea. (C) Google Maps

Speaking today, Ellisha said: “The quality of food being sold is ridiculous considering the prices are increasing and it is getting beyond stupid now.

“I was extremely disappointed at the value for money and the lack of protein.

“I avoid Tesco at all costs due to the prices and usually opt for Aldi or Lidl but decided to price match with Aldi to compare.

“I absolutely will not be returning, this is the new look ‘value’ brand Farmhouse of which many low income families have no choice but to purchase due to cost of living.

“Some children will be given these in their lunches as on-the-go parents might not have time to make sandwiches.

“Although this is not the healthiest snack we should still be getting what we are buying, on the reverse it clearly states that 10% of the product is chicken.

“I can assure you there was less than a gram of chicken in that product which weighs 150g.

“The average shop for my family of four is £160 a week at bare minimum which is a significant increase with the weight of products being reduced along with quality.

“It used to cost much less to feed a family of four as it was £250 a month which was more than manageable.”

Tesco has been approached for comment.