A SCOTS teacher who is facing the sack allegedly showed a class of youngsters a notorious football hooliganism film, and let pupils use the n-word.

Donna Gilchrist was an English teacher at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath, Fife for ‘only 18 days’ in December 2017, but faces a raft of allegations against her.

The teacher allegedly showed a class of S2 pupils the film Green Street – which focuses on a rivalry between West Ham and Millwall football thugs – instead of teaching them about media studies.

Beath High School, Cowdenbeath where the teacher allegedly showed pupils Green Street. Credit: Google Maps

The slew of allegations Gilchrist further faces include using the n-word in discussions with pupils and allowing her students to use the word with objection.

Gilchrist also allegedly showed a video of comedian Sarah Millican, in which she described the best cure for a headache as being “two Nurofen and a w**k”.

It is also claimed that Gilchrist mocked a pupil for her dyslexia, portrayed drugs and alcohol in a positive light, and told her class an anecdote about buying her husband a pornographic magazine.

Gilchrist now faces a hearing from teaching watchdog the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS), although she has opted not to attend.

The full allegations against Gilchrist state: “Between December 2017 and February 2018, while employed by Fife Council as a teacher of English at Beath High School, the Teacher:

“Made comments regarding God which were upsetting to pupils in her class

“Mocked her pupil, Pupil A, as a result of her dyslexia.

“Showed a number of videos to pupils in lessons which: were not materials approved of by the school; were not relevant to the classes being taught; included offensive language; and were not age appropriate.

“Had discussions on the subjects of drugs and alcohol and portrayed these in a positive light.

“Told her class an anecdote about being asked to purchase a pornographic magazine for her husband.

“Used and condoned racist language in the classroom, in that she: used the word ‘n*****’ in discussions with pupils; and allowed pupils to use the word ‘n*****’ without objection.”

The three person panel for the GTCS heard evidence yesterday from Louise Hutchinson, principal teacher of English at Beath High School.

Mrs Hutchinson explained how she was left stunned when she found out about the class allegedly being shown Green Street, describing the inappropriate film as filled with “violence and swearing”.

Mrs Hutchinson said: “Second year were supposed to be working but she showed them Green Street which is a film about football hooliganism.

“It wasn’t until a pupil told me about watching Green Street that I found out about it.

“I didn’t know what Green Street was until I was told and then I had to do a search for it and no, not age appropriate at all.

“Again the content – it’s about football hooliganism with violence and swearing in it, it’s a certificate 18.

“You don’t show those in school, something like Shrek for example would be more appropriate for a second year media studies class.

“I took a jotter scan as a pupil disclosed to me that is what they were watching, the conversation happened in passing.

“I was not familiar with Green Street but the language used in the jotter was offensive and not appropriate.”

Mrs Hutchinson also described her shock at finding out that Gilchrist had shown the class the YouTube clip of Geordie comic Sarah Millican’s “two Nurofen and a w**k” punchline.

When asked if the clip was age appropriate to show in school, the department head said: “No, not at all [to show Sarah Millican clip], it wasn’t age appropriate, the language was offensive.

“I don’t know why you’re asking me that question – there is absolutely no way that is appropriate for school full stop.”

If the three-person GTCS panel finds the charges proved then Gilchrist could be struck off the teaching register for up to two years.

The hearing continues.