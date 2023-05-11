A PAIR of world record holding artists have created a huge mural of King Charles III for the monarch’s coronation.

Five-time Guinness world record holders Jignesh, 50, and Yash Patel, 20, previously attracted national attention for their mural to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September last year.

The pair’s work garnered mockery online with many suggesting the depiction of the Queen resembled Sir Alex Ferguson, Michael Flatley, Roy Hodgson and Brian May among others.

The mural of King Charles visible just a block away from the pair’s previous work of the Queen. Credits: Jignesh Patel.

However, the undeterred artists have now returned with a 12m by 15m mural of our new monarch, which they commenced work on yesterday.

The likeness to His Majesty is painted on the wall of a car park on Kingsley Road in Hounslow, London and is intended to be completed in full by this evening.

The artwork sits just a block away from the duo’s previous mural of the Queen, meaning the late monarch and her son will both be visible when standing at the right position on Kingsley Road.

The mural depicts 74-year-old Charles dressed in military uniform, standing in front of several blurred flags of the Commonwealth nations.

The mural – which will cost the pair around £2,300 to produce – also features the royal cypher as well as “King Charles III” written in large white paint.

There is also a quote from King Charles himself that reads: “As technology advances at an alarming pace, the place of drawing remains valid as ever in the creation of art and architecture – King Charles III.”

(L-R) Jignesh and Yash Patel with their previous work of the Queen. Credits: Jignesh Patel.

Speaking today, Jignesh Patel said: “The whole idea of making this mural is to celebrate the King’s coronation, we already created a mural of the Queen on the same road.

“We hope by doing this we can bring the community together having invited artistic children, we hope it can be a community landmark for Hounslow.

“The King is the head of the Commonwealth and as we are from India who are a part of this we wanted to involve all 56 countries in the occasion – it’s a true celebration of the Commonwealth.”

Jignesh and Yash have been working on art together for over 15 years.

“It is a surreal story,” said Jignesh.

“Yash is a very young man, when he was a 12-year-old I used to teach him art but now he’s really teaching me.

“Yash is so mature in art, he’s so into hyperrealism and I’m into abstract so we make a good team and Rohit – Yash’s father – is a well-known artist in India so he designed the composition for us to work off.

Impression of what the fully finished mural will look like. Credits: Jignesh Patel.

“This is our fourth large-scale mural and now the local community knows us so when we plan something like this, the community automatically gets involved and helps us out.

“For formalities we emailed local schools and businesses to help join in the effort.”

Speaking on the public reaction to the pair’s previous mural of the Queen, Jignesh said: “I’m a very balanced person so it didn’t affect me.

“Most of the people who talked negatively about the mural only saw it when it was half way done and then posted negative comments without any art knowledge.

“We can’t do much, all we can do is keep doing good work. So far the local people who have walked past our work seem happy with it and appreciate what we are creating.”