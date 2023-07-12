AN AMATEUR photographer has captured a stunning image showing the moment the Red Arrows flew over Edinburgh Castle in a tribute to the king.

Rich Robson had been on a job on Lady Lawson Street in the Scots capital when he realised he was going to be in the flight path of the stunt pilots.

The fly-past took place last Wednesday as part of the celebrations after King Charles received the Scottish crown and sceptre in a mini-coronation at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Red Arrows performed a fly past as part of the celebrations of King Charles III. Credit: Rich Robson

Rich, 43, has taken up photography as a hobby and managed to capture a stunning image of the red, white and blue tribute to the King with just the camera on his phone as the planes flew over the castle.

The image snapped by Rich shows one of Edinburgh’s red-bricked buildings in the foreground alongside The University of Edinburgh’s Evolution House.

In the background the castle can be seen framed beneath a large, grey cloud.

The nine red arrows can be seen entering on the left of the picture being led by one pilot with four rows partnered up behind.

The first three planes are releasing white smoke whilst to their left three other pilots trail blue smoke, and on the right red smoke is emitted by the final three planes.

Rich from Leeds, West Yorkshire, posted to social media last week, writing: “Edinburgh today, from the roadside.”

His post received over 200 likes with dozens of people being quick to compliment Rich on his perfect timing.

Speaking today, Rich said: “I was working in the area around Lauriston, I knew what direction the arrows would be from the news and the location of the Royal Mile was perfect from where I was working.

“I sat and waited and watched them take off from the airport on Flightradar so I knew where they were.

“I captured the image with my phone, unfortunately my camera was at the hotel and I didn’t have time to grab it between finding out about the fly-past and it happening.

“Phone cameras these days are really good and I knew it was a decent image, it was a pleasure to capture the image.”

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964 at RAF Fairford with the name taken from the three previous display teams.

The second part of the name was taken from the Black Arrows, the colour red as a tribute to the Red Pelicans and the aircraft was the Gnat – previously been flown by the Yellowjacks.