A SHOCKING video shows a Primark worker confronting an alleged shoplifter after he tried to get away with a bag of stolen goods.

The shocking scenes unfolded in Dundee city centre on Saturday amongst a throng of other shoppers and families out for the day.

Filmed by a passer-by, the altercation shows a man being confronted by a member of staff from the Primark store near Crichton Street, as he gets progressively angrier with the attempts to stop him.

The clip begins showing the two men wrestling over a bag outside of the store as crowds watch on.

The staff member is dressed in a Primark polo shirt whilst the unidentified man is dressed in a grey t-shirt and jeans.

The man can be heard addressing the member of staff, demanding: “Let go of my stuff.”

He leans in menacingly with the front of his head but doesn’t make contact with the worker who still refuses to give up the bag.

A woman then appears and is handed a couple of bags by the man before rushing out of the camera shot.

The Primark staff member then explains his position, saying: “Just show me the receipt.”

The pair begin to wrestle over the remaining items, including a fluorescent pair of trainers until two other members of Primark staff rush from the store.

One of the women interjects, saying: “Excuse me, that’s our stock.”

However, the man reacts angrily, shouting: “It’s not your stuff.”

The third member of staff comments: “You haven’t paid for it.”

The man spins to face her and screams: “I have f***ing paid for it.”

Whilst the argument continues, the two men still wrestle over the Primark products, with the store worker refusing to let go before the man shoves him.

The man had tried to escape but was stopped by the employee. Credit: TikTok

He then grabs the Primark basket and sprints away but only manages to get onto the adjacent Crichton Street before he is nabbed by the brave staff member again.

The members of staff begin to succeed in their attempts to take back their stock, before the man seems to make a bizarre claim about his mode of transport.

He says: “They took my bike at that door.”

He then once again shoves the male store worker and says: “See if I don’t get my bike back from that shop.”

The store worker then rips the clothes away and begins to return to the shop.

The video was shared to social media on Saturday, with the caption: “Can’t make this up, stealing in day time in Primark.”

The clip received over 27,000 likes with more than 2,000 comments from users who praised the brave staff.

James Pavitt said: “That worker is a top bloke, respect to the women for helping as well.”

Steven Gilbert said: “Great that not even one member of the public stepped up to help.”

James McGrath said: “£2.99 a top and you want it that bad.”

Christine Smith said: “Only in Dundee.”

A Primark spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a shoplifting incident which took place in our Dundee store last weekend and are grateful for the quick action taken by our colleagues and security guard.”