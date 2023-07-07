A NON-LEAGUE football club have announced their latest signing with a hilarious budget-friendly transfer video – “starring” Peter Kay.

Rochdale AFC, who currently ply their trade in the National League – the fifth tier of English football – announced the season-long loan of Kwaku Oduroh from Derby County yesterday.

The 20-year-old was unveiled at the Crown Oil Arena, Lancashire in a ‘so bad it’s good’ announcement video from the club, featuring clips from Peter Kay’s legendary comedy series Phoenix Nights.

The video begins with a scene from the show depicting a man in a blue van pulling up to character Ray Von in a car park and asking: “Where do you want it?”

Von asks: “What is it?”

Rochdale have then edited over the van man’s original response with a generic AI voice that replies: “New signing for Rochdale Football Club.”

Von responds, saying: “Sounds like a good swap.”

The clip then cuts to another scene featuring an exchange between Kay’s nightclub-owning character Brian Potter and his staff in a meeting.

Nightclub host Jerry Dignan says to Potter: “Look, what it is – we’re struggling here.”

Potter responds: “I’ve sorted all this out, right just relax, you’re twisting my melon man – everyone knows what they’re doing, everything is going to be alright.”

The video then cuts to a clip of Kwaku Oduroh posing in-front of a large Rochdale AFC badge on the side of a van, to which Potter responds: “Oh my God, sweet Jesus of Nazareth.”

The whole meeting stops to look over in shock and amazement with one character even making the sign of a Cristian cross across her body.

The video then once again shows Oduroh holding a Rochdale scarf aloft to which a character saks Potter: “Well what do you think?”

He responds “I said that I wanted a -“, before the generic voice is dubbed over again, saying: “Right back.”

“It’s not how it looks Brian,” says another character.

Potter replies “It’s not how it looks? It’s a -” the AI voice kicks in once again, dubbing: “Defender on loan from Derby.”

“It don’t look like nothing else.”

The post was shared to social media by the club yesterday with the caption: “Signing number six has been delivered.”

The clip has since been liked by over 9,000 people with dozens of comments from users left in stitches by the club’s low-cost, low-effort announcement.

Football YouTuber Jack ‘Pie Face’ McDermott simply replied: “Class.”

Paul Palmer wrote: “Won’t lie this is belting.”

James Powell added: “This is easily the greatest thing ever.”

Peter Winter commented: “A new contender for best unveiling video ever.”

Despite only airing for two series, Phoenix Nights is still remembered fondly by fans and even secured a spin-off show called Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

Its creator and main star, legendary northern comedian Peter Kay, returned to live touring last year after a 12 year hiatus.

Rochdale meanwhile, were relegated to the non-league last year having finished rock bottom of League Two ending their 102-year stint in the football league.