David Lloyd Clubs announces new Edinburgh opening

DAVID LLOYD Clubs will open its long-awaited Edinburgh Shawfair club this August, with an impressive array of indoor and outdoor facilities.

There has reportedly already been a significant amount of local interest in joining the new club, with many people living in the area signing up.

In a further bout of good news for the local area, the arrival of David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will look to create new job opportunities and boost the city’s leisure industry.

For those members who have already taken advantage of the early joining offer and secured their membership at the brand-new club, the wait is almost over.

The new David Lloyd Club Shawfair will offer state of the art gym equipment and an outdoor heated pool

The centrepiece of David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will be the 100+ station gym, which will house a wide array of state of the art gym equipment.

There will be four studios which will offer high-octane High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes, such as Blaze, group cycling in Cyclone and mind and body classes such as SPIRIT.

A 20m indoor and a 25m outdoor heated swimming pool will offer a range of activities, including aqua aerobics, family swim times and quiet adult swim sessions.

The new club will also feature three outdoor paddle courts plus four tennis courts inside an aerodome.

For families with children, private swimming lessons and tennis coaching will be available, and children can take part in daily activities and holiday clubs.

Sessions will take place in a dedicated DL Kids area and will be synchronised with the adult group exercise programme to give parents and guardians an opportunity to focus on their own fitness with the peace of mind that their children are being cared for.

For those looking for a luxurious wellness experience, the indoor spa and spa garden facilities will include a Himalayan salt sauna; rainforest experience shower; hydrotherapy pool; heated beds to create a sanctuary of relaxation to recharge, revive and rejuvenate.

There will also be a Clubroom at the heart of the club, zoned to meet member needs, including a dining area with freshly cooked meals and a business area to catch up with work in peaceful surroundings.

The dedicated family area will offer eating areas and an indoor playframe, and the outdoor patio area will offer a space for outdoor dining and socialising on warmer days and evenings, with playground facilities for the children.

The club will have a 250-space carpark and is well-connected to Edinburgh and surrounding towns in Midlothian and East Lothian by nearby bus, rail, and cycle links.

The specific date in August for the opening of David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will be announced shortly and those interested in membership are encouraged to keep an eye on the club website.

Michael Lindores, the new General Manager, has arranged to get the members together even sooner by arranging a local running club activity meeting twice a week.

Michael said: “I am delighted to be able to get the new members together so that I can meet them, and they can meet each other.

“Community is a big part of what makes David Lloyd Clubs special so these introductions will pave the way for some friendships in the future.”

Stephen Curran, councillor for Dalkeith and Danderhall, said: “The opening of the new David Lloyd club is great news for jobs and growth in my ward and across the local area.

“The investment it brings is also very welcome and I’m looking forward to visiting when it opens in August.

“From start to finish, I’ve been impressed by David Lloyd Clubs’s commitment to supporting the local community as the Edinburgh Shawfair club has taken shape.”

Michael Lindores, David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair General Manager, said: “The countdown has begun to our August opening, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“There has been so much positive engagement and interest in our club so far and it’s not long now until we can welcome our members to enjoy our state-of-the-art facilities and world-class customer service.

“David Lloyd Clubs has a well-established and deserved reputation as the go-to leisure destination in Edinburgh and our new Shawfair club will give many more people the chance to experience this first-hand.”

Michelle Chambers-Cran, Regional Manager at David Lloyd Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming new members to David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair this August.”

“Everyone involved in delivering this project has been working really hard to bring our vison to life and it’s super exciting to see it all coming together.

“David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will be so much more than ‘just a gym’ – it will be a true complete leisure destination and we can’t wait to welcome our new members through our doors in August.”