A SHOCKING video shows the grim reality of the Hollywood Walk of Fame as dozens of homeless people set up camp and rubbish lines the pavements of the famous landmark.

Best known for the more than 2,700 brass stars embedded in 15 blocks’ worth of pavements in Los Angeles, California, the Walk of Fame has become a staple in pop culture since its first star in 1960.

However, a video shared just days before the USA’s coveted Independence Day appears to show the Walk in a new light, with the landmark now seemingly serving as a haven for homeless people.

The video – filmed by an unidentified cameraperson – begins with a homeless man kneeling beside a line of tents that have been set up across the famous street’s pavement.

The famous landmark is increasingly becoming filled with homeless people setting up camp there.

Behind one of the tents is a shopping trolley filled to the brim with a bunch of clothes, whilst the street around it appears to be covered with trash and litter.

A couple of bikes, a baby stroller, various suitcases and other bits of random debris can be seen scattered around the tents as the person filming walks past them.

The clip then cuts to a scene showing the famed street of stars where a large, overstuffed garbage bag can be seen placed against a building wall.

Right across from the bag a homeless person seems to be sleeping underneath some clothing repurposed into a makeshift duvet to shield themselves from the elements and curious eyes.

Two more homeless men stand nearby, hanging around the star-covered tiles whilst seemingly sharing food with each other.

Further down the street sits another homeless man who seems to be wearing only black socks with no shoes.

Instead, he only appears to own the pair of brown pants and grey hoodie that he is wearing, a jacket and a tiny blanket which can be seen next to a plastic cup and a meal box.

The street looks to be littered with more rubbish as the camera pans further to a spot where dozens of other homeless people have apparently raised tents to set up a humble shelter.

Yet another person can be seen sleeping on the cold hard ground, poorly tucked into a blue sleeping bag as the footage comes to an end.

The video was shared online by the camera with the ironic description: “This is the glamourous Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

In a separate post, the same user tweeted: “Just spent 3 days there. The place in the US that I regret going to the most.

“Even budget hotels are expensive, homeless people are everywhere. Very scary. Not safe!”

The video received nearly 800 upvotes and over 250 comments, with appalled users critisizing the state in the city.

One user wrote: “Country is turning to s**t. Slowly imploding. I fear it will get much worse before it gets better, if it can get better.”

Another commented: “I was just there. From the center to the east on Hollywood Blvd it’s a mess. Gets cleaner the more west you go.

“And miraculously there isn’t one homeless person in Beverly Hills. What policies do they have to prevent this?

“Whatever it is, it should be emulated everywhere. People with mental health problems should not be living on the streets. They should be in a facility with medical and mental support.”

A third wrote: “Truly the city of broken dreams. Wow”

Another said: “It’s very sad. I met some people in north Hollywood and gave them some food. I never give money but I’m always happy to give them food.”

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA), there was a 10% rise in homelessness in the City of Los Angeles to an estimated 46,260 people in 2023 alone.

The city’s mayor, Karen Bass, said in a statement earlier this month: “The data gathered in January represents the crisis our city faces.

“The challenge before us is vast but we will continue to work with urgency to bring Angelenos inside.

“I want to thank Dr. Adams Kellum and the LAHSA team for providing this assessment.

“We must sustain our momentum by locking arms with leaders at every level of government as we confront this crisis as the emergency that it is.

“Lives depend on it.”