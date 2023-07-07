WIMBLEDON star Johanna Konta has shared details of her dog’s diet and life on her ‘hobby farm’ following retirement from professional tennis.

The former British number one tennis player has championed a species-appropriate diet for her two dachshunds Bono and Gizmo and vizsla Sydney.

Starring in the latest episode of the ‘Life Well Loved’ podcast, hosted by raw pet food and wellness company Bella & Duke, Johanna shared what life is like with her beloved pooches.

A self-proclaimed U2 fan, Johanna named her first dog after their lead singer, Bono. On the podcast she attributes some of her best years on tour after having Bono in her life in 2018.

Johanna won four singles titles in the WTA championship

Since becoming a pet parent Johanna has also welcomed her other dogs Gizmo and Sydney to the family, all of which are on a raw diet.

Johanna revealed that there are similarities between her own professional career and her pets’ diets.

When she was preparing for a major tournament she would ensure she would only be eating foods that could power her for competing at the highest level in the sport.

Johanna said, “The biggest thing as people is you want to be eating whole foods.

“If you grab a packet of crisps off the shelf and expect that packet of crisps to fuel you, fuel your mind, fuel your body and fuel your energy for the day, it’s going to run up short.”

Johanna started her dogs on a similar diet after noticing Bono having some health conditions including unhealthy bowel movements, dry skin and thick, unnatural fur.

She said that after noticing these issues in Bono she conducted her own research into the causes and decided to trial him on raw feeding.

Johanna said, “It all started with Bono, bless him. I guess with first children it’s always the trial-and-error child.”

After switching to Bella & Duke, Johanna says she immediately saw positive changes to Bono’s mood, energy levels, skin and bowel movements.

Johanna now has a subscription to Bella & Duke.

She said: “When it comes to people eating well, eating healthy consistently, sometimes the secret behind that is efficiency – how easy is it and how much energy do you need to put into it to make it a habit every day?

“When it comes to dogs, Bella & Duke have made that easy for us, it doesn’t take energy as owners to stay on top of it and therefore it’s a win-win situation.

“They’re getting what they need and where not breaking ourselves to stay on top of it.”

Now enjoying a life of retirement from professional tennis, Johanna enjoys her time building her own ‘hobby farm’ with her three dogs, alongside her five hens and a rooster.

With no plans to rest in the future, she looks to welcome more chickens, a cow and a pig to keep growing her farm.