Jackie Bird’s Love Scotland podcast back for sixth season

NATIONAL Trust for Scotland have announced a new series of Jackie Bird’s Love Scotland podcast which will launch tomorrow.

The upcoming season is packed with fascinating stories from Scotland’s history, engaging listeners with its passionate commentary and cementing Love Scotland as a must-listen programme.

Series six of Love Scotland will feature an impressive line-up of guests, kicking off with Diana Gabaldon, bestselling author of the iconic Outlander series – which begins its new season on the same day.

Jackie Bird. Credits: Muckle Media.

Much-loved broadcaster and National Trust for Scotland President Jackie Bird sits down for an emotional interview with the American author as they unwrap the origins of Outlander and Diana’s connections to Scotland.

With listenership at an all-time high, averaging 20.9k monthly downloads, it is hoped this loyal and established fanbase will continue to grow throughout the upcoming series.

With help from trusted experts, academic researchers and history enthusiasts, Jackie will uncover more of Scotland’s lesser-known stories, with highlights including a deep dive into the unknown early years of James VI, and a captivating conversation at Edinburgh’s Gladstone’s Land about the similarities drawn between our approaches to the Plague and the Covid-19 pandemic despite the 300-odd year gap.

With more than 60 episodes recorded, covering a range of rich subjects, Love Scotland has already explored world-famous National Trust for Scotland locations such as Glencoe and Robert Burns Birthplace, as well as uncovering some of the fascinating and obscure stories of Scotland’s history, such as the life of Flora MacDonald.

In addition to its captivating content, the award-winning Love Scotland is known for its talented host, Jackie Bird.

In 2022, Jackie became President of the national conservation charity. With her charismatic presence and extensive knowledge, Jackie brings a unique perspective to the podcast.

For episode one of the new series, Diana Gabaldon talks about her Outlander series. The novels have brought the romance and drama of Scottish history to life for more than 50 million readers worldwide, and her commitment to Scottish heritage saw her honoured as the 2022 Great Scot, awarded by the NTS USA Foundation, an independent charity who support the work of the National Trust for Scotland.

Jackie Bird, President of the National Trust for Scotland and host of Love Scotland podcast said: “Bringing the incredible stories of Scotland’s heritage to new audiences and sharing the rich history of the people and places of the National Trust for Scotland is a huge joy and privilege.

“There is so much nature, beauty and heritage to enjoy and explore.

“I’m thrilled to kickstart the sixth season of Love Scotland with none other than Diana Gabaldon to hear the in-depth story of her ties to Scotland, and how it inspired her world-famous Outlander book series.

“It is an episode filled with emotion and Diana’s sentimentality for Scotland.

“It has been fantastic to see the podcast grow and develop, and I hope listeners are as thrilled as I am with the new series.

“From James VI to Raeburn, we are exploring some of Scotland’s most famous people and places, resulting in a fascinating line up of episodes to come.”

You can listen and subscribe to Love Scotland on all the usual podcast channels, including Apple and Spotify.

Diana Gabaldon added: “The only thing I like more than talking about Scotland is being there.

“When I was writing Outlander I read everything I could get my hands on that was written by Scottish authors to get a feeling for the speech.

“The Outlander effect is quite incredible, things happen that you never think of or expect.”

Following the launch of its 10-year strategy, Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone, the National Trust for Scotland has focused on caring for Scotland’s special places, providing access and enjoyment to all and being a sustainable charity.

“The Trust currently looks after over 100 places across Scotland, from castles and coastlines, art to architecture and wildlife.

“Episodes of Love Scotland discuss issues close to the Trust’s heart, such as conservation and sustainability.

Season six of Love Scotland begins on Friday 16 June 2023.

For more information on the National Trust for Scotland or the Love Scotland podcast, visit www.nts.org.uk.