A WOMAN has been labelled the “original wet bandit” after getting the ultimate revenge on her cheating ex-boyfriend.

Writing in to the Girls Overheard podcast yesterday, she explained that she had lived with her boyfriend of nine years when she discovered he had cheated on her with multiple women.

She went on to detail that her ex then forced her and their three children to move out of the home, despite paying for half the mortgage, and then moved his new girlfriend into the house.

However, the mum-of-three decided to exact a watery revenge on the unsuspecting ex – by flooding his bathroom in a move reminiscent to that seen in classic movie Home Alone.

The crafty woman’s message to the podcast was read out by podcast host Ash Reid, as her co-hosts Lauren Kerr and Eilidh Wells listened intently.

Ash reads: “Few years ago, I lived with my boyfriend of nine years, who I found out was a massive serial cheat and confronted him.

“When I say serial cheat, he was messaging girls when I was in labour with our child.

“He made our three kids and myself homeless and moved his new girlfriend in. I half-own the house, so I still had keys obviously.

“So, five months later I went to pick up some post and spotted his girlfriend’s hairbrush.”

The girls are left giggling at the woman’s next actions, as Lauren continues: “I picked the hair out using the kitchen roll to protect me from her skank hairs, and stuffed it in the plug in the bath, turned the tap on – not so fast enough so that it was slowly filling the bath up all day, locked the door and left.

“He hasn’t a clue I’d been there. I later seen [sic] on Facebook, him looking for multiple workmen – one being a plumber as his bathroom was flooded and the drain was blocked with hair.

“I paid for all the flooring, so why should he get to keep it?”

As Ash finishes reading, co-host Eilidh exclaims: “Oh my god”

The woman was labelled a “wet bandit.” (C) Girls Overheard

Lauren then jokes: “She is an original wet bandit!”, making reference to legendary Home Alone villains and burglars Harry and Marv – who leave the taps running in every property they rob, flooding them.

The pair don the nickname ‘The Wet Bandits‘ at Marv’s behest, who explains to his partner-in-crime that the bizarre move can be their calling card.

The hosts burst into laughter as Ash immediately clues in on the joke, jesting: “Harry, it’s our calling card.”

The clip was posted to social media yesterday and received over 3,600 likes, and dozens of comments from users who were left in stitches at the woman’s actions.

One person wrote: “I can just imagine the dramatic pause and wee smug smile as she left.”

Another said: “We need the sequel to this where the ex becomes Kevin McCallister and sets up traps for her next post collection.”

A third commented: “She was very calm, I would have smashed every window in the house, ripped every door off its hinges. Good on her, though.”

Another added: “Aw, this is brilliant. I heard of a girl once putting raw fish inside the curtain poles after she found him cheating.”

A fifth wrote: “Never mind a wet bandit, girl’s a legend.”

The Wet Bandits were played by Daniel Stern and Hollywood legend Joe Pesci, and have gone down in movie history for their slapstick antics in Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The duo’s mortal enemy is Macaulay Culkin‘s nine-year-old protagonist Kevin McCallister – who constantly foils the pair’s attempts to break into his home thanks to a variety of home-made traps.