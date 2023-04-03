SCOTS have been left stunned by a South African woman who has seemingly nailed the Glaswegian accent – despite having only lived in the city for four months.

Nicci Claasen has lived in Scotland’s largest city for less than half a year after moving across to study a masters degree in accounting and finance at Glasgow University.

Hailing from the city of George, South Africa, Nicci could be forgiven for struggling with the infamous ‘Weegie’ accent – but has in fact adopted it and left native speakers stunned by her uncanny impression.

In a video shared yesterday, Nicci demonstrated her impressive fluency in the dialect, explaining that she has spent her time in Scotland so far attempting to pick up the accent.

She says: “Okay guys, so I am a South African living in Glasgow, I’ve been here for about four months and this is how I have picked up the accent – or this is how I attempt to do a Scottish accent.”

She then proceeds to speak in her Scottish-sounding dialect, explaining: “Right so, I’m actually South African, I’ve been living in Glasgow for about four months now.

“Aye, I was saying to my neighbour Sharon right, it’s not that hard to pick it up.

“And the girls at uni were saying the same thing. Obviously it’s not great but it could be worse, what do yous think?”

She then reverts back to her native South African accent and says: “So, there it is, it’s probably awful, like someone living in Glasgow would know – what a phony!

“But, someone that’s not from Glasgow and that doesn’t really know – what would they think?”

Nicci shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “What do yous think”.

The video has received over 4,500 likes and over 300 comments from users who were left “flabbergasted” at her accent – with many unconvinced that she was actually South African.

One user wrote: “Had to go and watch her other videos to make sure that she is actually South African.”

Another commented: “Yes you’ve got it doll.”

A third said: “No, I’m sorry, I’m from Glasgow and your South African accent sounds more put on than your Glaswegian.”

Another added: “Really good, it’s better than mine and I’m Scottish. I love the Glasgow accent.”

A fifth replied: “That’s so good. I cringe when actors try to do a Scottish accent but you nailed it!”

Another simply said: “I am flabbergasted.”

The Glaswegian accent was voted the seventh most attractive accent in the UK according to a poll conducted by dating site Match in 2022.