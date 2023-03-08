A UNIQUE 70s style country home is up for sale for a whopping £800,000 – but potential owners should be wary of the dozens of creepy dolls currently resident inside.

The three bedroom property is set on a quiet country lane outside the town of Cromer, Norfolk and is still awaiting a new owner since its original listing in November last year.

The property is well taken care of but looks to feature designs dating heavily from the 1970s, from the retro fireplace in the wide open sitting room, to the bathtub bizarrely set into the floor in the bathroom.

Images show the house’s old-fashioned decor running throughout its many rooms – which include a billiards room with a home bar and a retro sauna included in the en suite.

The home is packed with the unnerving old-fashioned dolls. (C) Town and Country Estate Agents

Almost no modern features are visible in the photos – with no TVs, laptops, computers or other common modern household appliances appearing in any of the rooms.

The kitchen is the most modern room in the home, fitted with sleek black cupboards and built in ovens – all of which is still framed by the ancient floral patterned curtains and magnolia wallpaper.

The most eye-catching decor choices though, are the dozens of porcelain dolls that litter both floors of the home.

The creepy dolls look to be fixtures of the home and even have an entire room on the lower ground floor dedicated to them.

Smaller models consume an entire bookcase in the room, whilst several larger dolls are placed on a coffee table in the corner, eerily gazing over the room in front of them.

Several other dolls can be spotted in two of the property’s bathrooms watching over any would-be tenant’s daily business.

All of the dolls are dressed in Victorian or early 20th century garb, such as grand, flowing dresses, and sport ringlets in their hair.

The property has been listed on Rightmove by Town and Country Estate Agents, who make no mention of the home’s current mini residents.

Their listing’s description reads: “The home itself briefly comprises of a porch, entrance hall, inner hall, living room, cloakroom, billiard room, double garage, boiler room, and workshop to the lower ground floor.

“With the upper ground floor offering a hallway, sitting room/dining room, balcony, kitchen, utility, bathroom, three bedrooms, and an en-suite to the master.

“Internally, this home has been meticulously styled in keeping with the era in which it was constructed and boasts some truly beautiful features across its living space.

“The Billiard Room in this home offers a great space at over 27ft in length.

“There is currently a built-in brick bar with a feature polished Yew countertop and a window to the front aspect allowing for an abundance of natural light.

“Into the Sitting Room, it is clear to see that this space is truly the hub of the home.

“Offering over 30ft in length at its longest point, this room has so much versatility and potential to meet the needs of almost any family.

“Into the Master Bedroom you can see the continuation of this generous-sized home.

“Into the en-suite, it is safe to say that this room is bigger than some bedrooms [at 21ft in length].

The kitchen appears to be the only modern change in the entire home. (C) Town and Country Estate Agents

“This space offers fitted mirrors, a sunken bath with mixer taps and shower attachment, a walk-in shower, its very own sauna, and drop-down solarium, W/C, Bidet, and hand wash basin with mixer tap over.”

The property was spotted by an online house-hunter yesterday who shared the listing with the caption: “Highlights include an en-suite sauna and an impressive doll collection.”

The post has quickly attracted a slew of comments from users who were left stunned by the endless talking points of the sprawling home.

One user commented: “I’m into this place. It’s fantastic.”

Another said: “Dolls? Oh my god. Someone is overcompensating for something. I hate dolls. Creepy as hell.”

A third added: “That’s very ‘we were loaded in the 70s and 80s.’”

Another wrote: “That sleek, black kitchen came out of nowhere.

“I like how it’s incongruously the most modern feature but it was probably installed in 1986.”

A fifth commented: “Wow, so much room. Hope it doesn’t get pulled down and a grey box built in its place.”