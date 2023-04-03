HISTORY BUFFS have been offered an ideal holiday home with a truly unique stay in a BnB based inside a 70-year-old army troop carrier.

The quirky holiday home in St Ives, Cornwall offers space for two guests to sleep inside a decommissioned army personnel carrier (APC) for the price of just £86-a-night.

The carrier – named ‘Sally’ – is available via Airbnb and is marketed as an ‘unforgettable escape’ which would allow guests to reconnect with nature.

The interior shows a double bed as two helmets sit either side. Credit: Airbnb

Commissioned in 1952, the APC has been out of action for many years, but has now been converted inside to accommodate sleeping premises for two.

Images show the interior set up of the APC which has been made to look surprisingly homely with a double bed taking up most of the space in the back of the vehicle.

The majority of the interior has not been changed – as seats for carrying troops line the walls, wires run throughout the front of the vehicle, and an ammo box can even be seen hanging from the turret hatch.

Two army helmets sit either side of the bed as the open heavy-set door of the carrier offers breathtaking views of the local area.

It is noted that the toilet and shower are a short walk away from Sally – as are charging ports for mobiles, meaning any holidaymakers will have to abandon their phones at bedtime.

Behind the APC, a small table and two garden chairs surround a small fire pit, offering the chance to enjoy the Cornish countryside around you whilst sitting beside the warmth of a campfire.

In a written post accompanying the images of the BnB, the hosts write: “Reconnect with nature at this unforgettable escape. Sally is an old APC who now hosts great stays for guests in beautiful Cornwall.

“Only a five minute drive from St. Ives, Sally includes a basic kitchen and outdoor area to have campfires with an amazing view.

“We are located on a quiet and peaceful farm – here we are surrounded by nature and our rescued farm animals – ponies, pigs, cats, dogs and sheep.

“Sally has been converted to provide a fun, glamping experience with comfy double bed and a private garden space.

“We provide a fire pit, with wood, a BBQ and outdoor seating. There is a well-equipped but basic camping kitchen with a camping gas cooker.”

The view of the Cornish countryside looks breathtaking. Credit: Airbnb

The property is rated 4.89 out of 5 overall with full marks awarded for communication, accuracy and location.

Previous guests have flocked to the comments to share their joy at staying in Sally over the past several months.

Stephanie said: “Great visit – really welcomed and we all had a wonderful time visiting Sally despite the bad weather – would be keen to come back.”

Lesley said: “Lovely quiet stay in something a bit different, Alex is a great friendly host who’s really helpful.”

Aimee said: “Lovely place! If you like the countryside it’s definitely worth a visit.

“Host was accommodating and showed us everything we needed – when you visit be sure to light the fire and sit out to watch the stars, very relaxing and rejuvenating.”

Hedda said: “An amazing place, fun to pet the pigs and look at the animals, cozy with a fireplace – nice kitchen and bathroom.”

Effectively serving as ‘battle taxis’, APCs are designed to transport troops and equipment throughout combat zones.

The vehicles have become a staple piece of military equipment across the world since their first usage in the First World War.

By convention, APCs are not intended to take part in direct-fire battle, but are armed for self-defence and armoured to provide protection from shrapnel and small arms fire.