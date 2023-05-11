A SHOCKING video shows the moment a footie fan gets bodied by a police horse on the way back from a game.

Jamie Boyce was on the way home after his beloved West Ham lost a dramatic London derby 4-3 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday when he captured the incident on camera.

The 30-year-old was being ushered along the road in Croydon, south London by a throng of police officers on horses when a fellow Hammers fan – since identified as ‘Ian’ – was trampled on.

The video begins as dozens of Irons fans idle along a road post-match, with several mounted police officers guarding the road as other officers on foot stand on the opposing pavement looking on.

Suddenly the camera captures West Ham fan Ian Kemp, 61 appearing to stumble in front of a large brown police horse, which subsequently barges into him, apparently stepping on his foot in the process.

Ian is sent flying by the collision, barrelling to the ground where he looks up in anger at the officer on his horse.

The officer then tugs on the horse’s reins, backing off from Ian alongside other mounted police as a roar of indignation erupts from the onlooking Hammers fans.

Several fans then run to Ian’s aid, with one in particular angrily prodding his finger at the police surrounding Ian in an accusatory fashion.

Jamie uploaded the video to social media on Saturday with the caption: “We’re West Ham. We’ll fight a horse.”

The clip has since received over 300 likes and dozens of comments from users who were quick to crack football-related puns at Ian’s expense.

One user wrote: “He’s looking for the contact to be honest. Seen them given, but I’d be disappointed if it was my team.”

Another wrote: “It’s intelligent play, positioning himself, drawing the contact and going down.”

A third commented: “These are the same guys who accused Harry Kane of going down too easily.”

Another said: “Hope the horse is okay after colliding with that fatty.”

West Ham fan Ian Kemp in hospital after the incident. Credits: Twitter/Richard Dodds.

Speaking today Jamie said: “There was a bottleneck of West Ham fans in the away end of Selhurst Park and after the game the fans were being funneled away from the stadium.

“I missed a lot of the context before and after this as horses were forcing the crowds to continually move which caused arguments between fans, police and then the inevitable clip.

“From looking at the interactions with the clip I would say that people find the clip funny and have related it to topical football topics.

“My first reaction was to get out of the crowd as I didn’t want to be trampled by a horse or the rest of the crowd.”

Also speaking today Richard Dodds – a friend of Ian’s who took him to be treated at Croydon University hospital said: “After spending two to three hours in hospital being looked after very well by the NHS it was discovered he had a chipped bone in his foot.

“He has recovered well – he still has a moon boot on his foot but he is hoping to travel to West Ham vs Manchester United on Sunday.

“Ian has said repeatedly that a policeman pushed him into a police horse and a police horse stood on his foot, but although other people have said ‘Yes that happened’, we have no evidence of it other than Ian and people’s words.

“Unfortunately, I was waiting up with another guy at our car where we were parked and was not around the incident.”