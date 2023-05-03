HILARIOUS footage shows a woman ending up wedged between her home and car after she got out of the vehicle and forgot to put the handbrake on.

Melanie Chapman was heading back inside the house with pooch Nellie after parking up last Monday when her car suddenly began to roll backwards.

Taken aback, the 50-year-old salon owner had little time to react and attempted to stop the car to no avail, leaving her squashed between the rear bumper and her house wall.

Melanie from Preston, Lancashire was left to call for help from her neighbour, who she was left in fits of laughter with after she explained her situation.

Footage captured from the perspective of a Ring doorbell camera outside Melanie’s house shows her climbing out of the car with her dog and walking towards the front door as she checks for her keys.

Melanie appears to be blissfully unaware as her Mercedes-Benz A Class begins to roll slowly backwards, only realising when the car’s horn briefly sounds as she locks the doors.

Melanie can be heard shouting “Oh s**t” as she quickly realises what is happening, and is left pressed up against the house door as the car comes to a stop against her.

She appears to take a moment to pause in bewilderment at her sudden predicament as her dog can be heard panting in the background.

She can then be seen turning to the street where her neighbour’s children are playing and calls out for help.

However, the children do not appear to respond to Melanie, who then makes a further attempt to push the car back from the door.

Melanie then desperately calls out to her neighbour: “Charlotte? I need your help, quick!”

Charlotte doesn’t appear to respond but her daughter can then be heard coming over and asking what’s wrong.

Pictured: Melanie attempting to push the car away. (C) Melanie Chapman

Melanie laughs in disbelief as she says: “Can you just put my handbrake on?”

In a moment of heroism, her other neighbour James then appears from round the corner as Melanie calls over to him for help.

She bursts into fits of giggles as she repeats: “James, can you put my handbrake on?”

To her relief, James comes over and can be seen ducking into the car to fulfil her request as she jokes: “F***ing hell. Just nearly got run over.

She directs James to the handbrake as she says: “It’s my driver’s side. It’s the little push thing.”

Melanie took to social media last Monday to share the hilarious footage with the caption: “This is what menopausal brian [sic] fog does to you. What handbrake?”

The clip has since received over 800 likes and dozens of comments from users left in stitches by Melanie’s absent-mindedness.

One person wrote: “When you sacrifice yourself getting squished so your car doesn’t get smashed.”

Another said: “Wow, that could have ended so badly. Bet you’ll be triple checking it from now on.”

A third commented: “Thank God that guy was walking past.”

Another added: “It’s called being a half-job Bob empty head.”

A fifth joked: “Also makes you incapable of spelling ‘brain‘.”

Speaking to Melanie today she said: “I’d gone to pick the car up for its M.O.T and I walked with the dog to get it.

“I didn’t even realise I’d done it – I forgot. It didn’t even cross my mind and as you can see, I only realised when it started coming back into me.

“I thought it was going to crush me. Nellie tried to go round the other side of the car and you can hear me calling her.

“I heard the kids on the trampoline in my neighbour’s garden and then my other neighbour’s partner James came out and put the handbrake on for me.

“I uploaded the video because I just thought menopause is a big thing but I just started laughing. I thought it was a bit of fun but didn’t expect to get so many views.”

Melanie shared more amusing moments of brain fog which she has now chalked down to the menopause.

She added: “I have insomnia, I’m not sleeping. So, I got up a couple of days after that happened, went into my living room and thought I saw my vape.

“I went to get it and saw my patio door was left open. I’d closed the curtains, thinking I’d closed the door!

“I’ve also put the milk in the oven instead of the fridge. It’s all little things like that.

“I have to make lists about lists. It’s an ongoing thing at the moment.”