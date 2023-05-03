THIS is the shocking moment a dopey driver crashes right into a fellow motorist after attempting to cut across from the wrong roundabout lane.

Philip Deales was on the road yesterday near Rising Bridge, Lancashire when he came onto a roundabout on the A56 on the inside lane, intending on coming off at the second exit.

However the 47-year-old’s dashcam captured the moment that a white Volkswagen Polo in the left lane nonchalantly tries to nip in front of his motor – resulting in him crashing straight into it.

The clip shows Philip from Padiham, Lancashire easily navigating the roundabout as a Mercedes and B&Q lorry continue on the A56 in front of him.

However, the unidentified driver on the outside lane of Philip swiftly tries to fill the gap now presented between him and the Mercedes right as Philip is about to come off the roundabout.

Philip is helpless to prevent contact and stop the crash given the miniscule amount of reaction time, leaving his car no choice but to collide into the Polo.

He runs right into the driver side door of the Polo. which spins out and comes to a halt, blocking the roundabout exit and leaving Philip’s car blocking the inside lane of the A road.

His dashcam comes to an end as the dopey driver is identified as a young woman begins to get out of the VW Polo and approach his car window.

Philip posted his footage on social media yesterday, writing: “This has just happened to me today, what on earth is wrong with people nowadays.”

His post received dozens of likes and comments from concerned viewers left scratching their head wondering what the Polo driver was thinking.

Philip was powerless to prevent the crash after the Polo came into his lane. Credit: Philip Deales

One said: “Some people are just ignorant, with no idea how to use a roundabout, or where they need to be on the road. I see it everyday as I drive for a living, it’s shocking.”

Another added: “Problem is that some drivers who signal their intention believe they can make the move instantly instead of waiting for space to emerge.”

A third commented: “People just do not understand roundabouts – hope your insurance doesn’t rocket due to her awful driving.”

Speaking today, Philip said: “I was out at the A56 near Rising Bridge yesterday at 1:10pm.

“The weather was nice and the conditions were absolutely fine.

“The car that hit me came from the same direction as me and told me she was headed for fuel.

“She was in the wrong lane and decided to do the unthinkable, she told me sorry I didn’t see you there.

“I’m angry and frustrated about the whole situation as I’ve got a few aches and pains and a big seat belt mark down my right shoulder and chest.

“My right hand is tender but nothing too serious, it wasn’t a nice experience but at the end of the day it can be fixed hopefully.”