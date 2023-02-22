A YODEL customer has been left horrified after capturing an alleged driver urinating next to his front door during a delivery.

Craig Douglin claims he received an alert on his phone from his Ring doorbell on Friday that someone was at the front door of his home in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex.

The 36-year-old says he was then shocked to discover a woman allegedly going for a pee mid-delivery, right next to his doorstep.

Video from Craig’s doorbell camera shows the alleged driver wearing a gilet, scarf and long sleeved t-shirt, initially looking at her phone and appearing to check the delivery status of the expected parcel.

A caption reads: “Yodel employs the best delivery drivers”.

The alleged driver can then be seen looking left before placing the package down and adding a ‘missed delivery’ note on top.

The woman then appears to waver in front of the parcel, hesitantly glancing left and right.

The on-screen caption reads: “Make sure no one’s looking”.

The alleged driver then crouches behind Craig’s fence, obscuring her from view of the road outside, before pulling down her trousers and appearing to relieve herself.

Her scarf conveniently droops right in front of her crotch, giving her an added touch of privacy,

The on-screen caption changes to: “I was actually in conversation with her at this point. I was halfway through a Big Mac and wasn’t quite sure what I was watching.

“But yes, she is p***ing right next to my front door.”

Pictured: Craig Douglin, who caught the alleged act on his ring doorbell footage. (C) Facebook

The supposed driver can then be seen pulling up her trousers and looking sheepishly at the camera before approaching the Ring doorbell.

She utters indecipherable words into the doorbell whilst gesturing towards the package as the caption reads: “Quick explanation as to where she’d kindly left my parcel, and off she went.”

The woman can then be seen quickly walking away from the property and out of sight.

Craig says he had made unsuccessful attempts to speak to the woman as she urinated, but rapidly drove home with his family to check the damage done to his property.

After arriving home, Craig claims he spotted that splashes of urine had in fact reached a nearby petrol can as well as the pathway leading up to the door.

Craig shared the footage to social media on Friday, writing: “Not quite the package I was hoping to be delivered.”

The video received dozens of likes and comments from many who were quick to crack jokes about the bizarre footage.

Carl Oakley said: “Lucky she didn’t tuck her scarf in that would have been embarrassing.”

Nick McIvor joked: “Lucky it wasn’t a Mr Whippy.”

Nicky Kimitt added: “Yuck, that’s disgusting but so funny. £250 if you send it to You’ve Been Framed, for sure.”

Craig claims that the parcel was for his son who had ordered items from Vinted. (C) Craig Doulgin

Sam Rhodes commented: “Like many others, I thought this was a joke – didn’t realise it actually happened to you. With that strategically placed scarf, I figured it was a set up.

“Bloody good job it was a number one.”

Speaking to Craig today, he said: “Friday afternoon at around 14:30, my wife and our three sons were eating lunch in McDonald’s when my Ring Doorbell app notified me that someone was at our front door.

“Neither my wife nor I had ordered anything and were talking to each other trying to figure out what the parcel was before I answered the doorbell on my phone.

“By the time I answered on my phone, the delivery driver had stepped to the side of my door and looked like she was adjusting her trousers.

“I was going between talking to my wife, watching the screen, to holding my phone to my ear as I couldn’t quite hear her what she was saying, so at first I didn’t realise what she was doing – I just thought she was maybe adjusting her trousers or something.

“It wasn’t until she stepped back in front of the camera that the realisation kind of set in as to what she had been doing.

“After she told me where she’d left the parcel, I re-watched the video and showed my wife and realised that she’d actually gone to the toilet right next to our door.

Pictured: The alleged act. (C) Craig Douglin

“At that point, we weren’t sure as to whether it was a number one or two, but we were both in complete shock.

“We were both halfway through our meals, but at the thought of what had just happened, neither of us could finish our food as we were both so disgusted.

“We went straight home to investigate a bit further, only to find out that she had in fact gone for a wee right next to our front door and all over our petrol can that was on the floor.

“We discovered that the parcel was something my eldest son had ordered through Vinted and she was a delivery driver [for] Yodel, so I immediately tried to raise a complaint via their Web chat service, only to be cut off twice without any resolution.

“While I was typing a lengthy message back between 17.45 and 17.48, explaining how angry and disgusted we were, they cut me off.”

A Yodel spokesperson today said: “We expect our drivers’ behaviour to be of the highest standards and take matters like this very seriously.

“We have taken appropriate action and would like to offer our sincere apologies for the distress caused.”