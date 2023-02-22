EMERGENCY action has been called for after a damning report emerged this week, reflecting the true effects of fuel poverty on the nation.

Last year saw a jump in household gas and electricity bills, with the wholesale price cap going up by 52% in October 2022, leaving families and individuals now struggling to survive.

(C) Kwon-Junho on Unsplash

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) surveyed 290 people in December 2022, and asked about their experience of fuel poverty over the last 12 months.

The ONS claimed in their winter report that as many as two thirds of families surveyed are now relying on pre-payment meters, and over 65,000 households nationwide are living in fuel poverty.

Due to the extortionate increases, the study found that 90% of families are struggling to pay their energy bills, and are ultimately being forced to choose between heating or eating.

This has resulted in a mass number of parents and children being admitted to hospital with illnesses as a result of having gas and electricity cut off.

The scope of those affected by fuel poverty includes young families and pensioners, with instances being reported of medical equipment being turned off to save money and OAPs rationing food.

Incredibly, the report reveals that 4.5 million UK households were in fuel poverty in October 2022, but this figure is set to almost double to an estimated 8.4 million from April 2023.

Foodbanks have also seen a rise in numbers, with a staggering 60% of households across the UK relying heavily on food distribution, and mental health services skyrocketing in patients.

The survey found that symptoms of fuel poverty included: anxiety and depression, irritability, infections, cancer exacerbation, asthma, sciatica and physical deterioration.

When asked about the mental and physical effects that the cost-of-living has had on individuals, responses from the surveyed group proved grim.

One anonymous person said: “[I’ve] secluded myself from others.

“I have difficulty sleeping due to being worried and anxious about energy costs, my debt and the cost of everything else that has increased of late.”

A second person added: “I’ve had worsening sciatica and am constantly in pain. My doctor has told me it is a physical reaction to my mental stress/anxiety.”

A third heartbreakingly revealed: “I miscarried and had to spend time in hospital.”

Another said: “I just simply cannot keep up with the cost of everything. I feel depressed and anxious constantly,”

Leading UK social enterprise company Wise Group is now calling for the government to step in and instruct companies to decrease fuel costs, as well as provide better mental health and NHS services for those already struggling.

Speaking today, Michael Matheson, the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport said: “This report sets out the incredibly challenging circumstances facing many thousands of households struggling to meet their energy costs.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with energy companies, consumer organisations and the third sector to support as many people as possible with their energy bills.

“But to truly tackle fuel poverty and ensure this situation doesn’t become a recurring position in our society, we require long-term, sustained action and a holistic approach to shift the focus.

“Through our Fuel Poverty Strategy and Heat in Buildings Strategy, the Scottish Government has set out its clear vision and ambition, towards making our homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run, which will be accelerated over the coming years.”