Vaping is a new way to get your nicotine fix, but what impact is it having on society? Here’s how vaping helps tackle cigarette addiction.

Breaking the Stigma: How Vaping is changing the way we think about nicotine

consumption

Nicotine use is not new. There’s evidence of people using nicotine as far back as the first century BCE, when the Maya people in Central America smoked tobacco leaves in religious ceremonies. In the following centuries, Native Americans started using tobacco; Spanish and Portuguese colonists later introduced pipes, snuff, and cigars to Europe.

Throughout the 20th century, cigarettes became ubiquitous and were the dominant way to

consume nicotine. But since the invention of the first e-cigarette in 2003, vaping has started to revolutionise the way we consume and think about nicotine.

A safer way to consume nicotine

As more and more people become aware of the health benefits of switching from smoking to vaping, attitudes towards e-cigarette use are changing. With landmark research by Public Health England indicating that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking

cigarettes, vaping is rapidly growing in popularity as a safer method of nicotine consumption.

Much of the harm caused by cigarettes is not a result of the nicotine itself but rather a result of the smoke

which contains tar, carbon monoxide, and toxic chemicals including formaldehyde, arsenic, and benzene.

Smoking cigarettes is one of the biggest causes of death and illness in the UK, increasing your risk of developing

a wide range of health conditions from lung cancer to heart attack and stroke.

Vaping eliminates this toxic and carcinogenic smoke, instead delivering nicotine in vapour made up of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine, regulated food-grade flavourings, and water. By avoiding the toxic cocktail of chemicals present in cigarette smoke, vaping allows people to enjoy their nicotine without the dangerous health impacts.

However, it’s important to note that while vaping may be 95% less harmful than smoking cigarettes, it’s still not entirely risk-free. Nicotine can raise blood pressure and have harmful impacts on brain development in young people, which is why it’s important that children do not vape or smoke and adults do so in moderation.

An easier way to tackle nicotine addiction

While many of us enjoy nicotine, there’s no denying that it’s a highly addictive substance that can be damaging to our health in the long term. With vaping, it’s far easier to reduce your nicotine consumption over time in a manner that is safe and comfortable for you.

E-liquids are available in a range of different nicotine strengths in the UK, ranging from 0mg (nicotine free) to 20mg/ml (sometimes written as a 2% nicotine concentration). The variety of strengths allows vapers to gradually reduce their nicotine consumption over time while still enjoying the vaping experience. For example, a heavy smoker used to smoking one or two packs of cigarettes per day may start with a 20mg e-liquid and then

gradually reduce to 18mg, 16mg, and below. Someone who smokes less frequently may choose to start at 12mg and then reduce from there. The goal is to eventually get down to no nicotine or a very low concentration.

Unlike cigarettes, e-liquids and disposable vapes are required to clearly list how much nicotine is in them, which allows users to take more control over their nicotine consumption. This makes it easier to tackle nicotine addiction for healthier and happier habits.

Shifting social attitudes

With vaping’s popularity ever increasing, social attitudes towards vaping and nicotine consumption are gradually shifting. Vaping is no longer seen as simply a smoking cessation aid, but is increasingly understood as a hobby in its own right. Far more than just a way of consuming nicotine, vaping allows individuals to experiment with different builds and e-liquid flavours to customise their vaping experience.

Moreover, the vaping community can be welcoming and supportive, helping smokers make the transition by sharing tips and recommendations. Nowhere is this more clear than in friendly vape shops which are often founded and staffed by former smokers who themselves used vaping to quit cigarettes. Aberdeen-based Vaping 101 is one such example of an online and brick-and-mortar vape store with a focus on helping smokers quit. To join the community and get started on your vaping journey, visit their online store where you’ll find everything you need for safer nicotine use.