A BIZARRE video shows a Brit’s reaction to seeing a classic yellow American school bus with his own eyes for the first time.

Husnain Asif from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham visited Texas last month to stay with a friend when he went out for a walk one morning and spotted a sight he never thought he’d see.

The 23-year-old was walking down the street when a yellow elementary school bus made famous in countless American coming-of-age movies and TV shows drove past him, leaving him starstruck.

The video begins with Husnain spotting the bus as he says: “Oh my f***ing God the yellow school bus is real.”

The camera then turns to face Husnain, who begins frantically running towards the vehicle as he continues: “The yellow elementary bus is real, I’m gonna go for a ride.”

He then shouts to the moving bus in an American accent: “Hey y’all wait up! Oh my God this is so surreal, this doesn’t even feel like real life.”

After catching his breath he then boards the bus – that is full of children – as he says: “Ay, I’m finally going for a ride on a school bus.”

Husnain then appears to slowly realise how he looks as he stares at the kids around him and says: “Oh f**k they’re all about eight years old.

“I’m gonna go before someone calls the cops,” he adds, in a mock American accent.

He then hops off the bus and walks around the neighbourhood, filming as he points out stereotypical American things that have become synonymous with the country through depictions in the media.

Husnain highlights the sprawling wooded suburb, the wide drives with newspapers thrown on by delivery boys, and the red-flagged mailboxes sitting at the entrances to each property.

He says: “Even the houses and the guy that throws a paper on the drive, and the letter boxes, life isn’t a lie.”

Overwhelmed, Husnain puts his hand to his head in disbelief at what he is surrounded by.

He then opens one of the classic mailboxes saying: “Let’s see if they’ve got any mail, oh s**t I’m on someone’s drive, does that mean I’m gonna get shot? Let’s find out.”

He then lays the camera down on the ground of someone’s front garden and runs around in circles shouting: “Oh st, oh st, oh s**t, she likes a bad boy.”

He then picks up the phone and continues in an American accent saying: “No trespassing on my yard.”

The bizarre video was uploaded to TikTok on Friday with the caption: “Discovering #America for the first time.”

The bizarre video has received more than 3.8 million likes and over 34,000 comments from users left in stitches by Husnain’s fascination with classic American culture.

One user wrote: “The bus driver just letting a strange man on the bus and not even questioning it.”

Another commented: “This has tickled me more than it should have.”

A third said: “One day I will experience this too.”

Another replied: “Bro’s life is so interesting.”

Another suggested: “America should really make these buses a tourist attraction because I would totally ride one so I could pretend I’m an American in a high school movie.”

Husnain Asif. Credits: Instagram.

Speaking today Husnain said: “I was absolutely starstruck. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I felt like I was finally living the American dream everyone talks about.

“At that moment I wasn’t thinking about the locals seeing a random brown man running around in their neighbourhood chasing after a school bus, I was just in shock.

“I have autism so I miss these social cues hence why I was so excited to see the mail boxes and didn’t really hold back.

“I met a sugar mamma out in Dubai who was from Texas and around a year later she told me to come visit her and she paid for my flights and everything.”

The famous yellow school buses were first used to transport high school students in North America in 1939 and serve the same purpose to this day.