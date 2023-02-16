A HILARIOUS video shows a plane passenger his suitcase up before boarding in an attempt to meet the airline’s size requirements.

TikTok user fxny_stn – simply known as Fanny -caught the easyJet customer in Edinburgh Airport earlier this month as she was flying back home to Switzerland after a holiday to the Scottish capital.

The man was allegedly told by airline staff that his luggage was too large to fit on, and so had decided to take matters into his own hands to reduce the size of the case.

The video shows the unidentified customer destroying his carry-on suitcase in an attempt to fit the item into the demonstrated size box.

The customer begins by placing the bag on top of the box and proceeds to kick off the handle, in an attempt to forcefully wedge the bag into the space as other passengers check in past him.

His efforts prove unsuccessful however, leading to him moving the luggage out of the tester space and placing the suitcase on the ground away from the queue of passengers.

The man – dressed in a camouflage cap and a grey puffer jacket – decides to remove the wheels by stamping on them until they are loose enough to be removed by hand.

His efforts gain the attention of waiting passengers, who look on in amusement to his bizarre attempts to meet regulations.

The unlucky passenger then goes back to the tester box to try again and see if the removal of the wheels helped achieve the required size.

However, his makeshift adjustments still prove unsuccessful, so he moves on to twisting off the extending handle of the suitcase.

He finally manages to wrench the handles off, and finally manages to fit the suitcase within the tester slot, gaining the nod of approval from airline staff.

He receives a round of applause from onlooking travellers after his attempts to finally beat his luggage into submission prove fruitful.

He then disposes of the destroyed parts of his suitcase and disappears towards his flight with his modified baggage.

Fanny shared the video to TikTok earlier this month accompanied with light-hearted music and sped-up visuals much like a Benny Hill sketch, and a caption of two laughing emojis.

The post has been liked by over 162,000 people and has received more than 4,000 comments from users who reacted to the man’s admirable commitment to adhering to the airline’s regulations.

One TikTok user wrote: “Bro just let him in, that is totally carry on size.”

Another wrote: “Really he got the smallest bag.”

A third commented: “There were so many people who went after him with bigger bags that don’t fit the dimensions. How unfair.”

Another wrote: “I worked at Stansted for easyJet and clearly, the bags that people are carrying are bigger and heavier than this gentleman’s. Retraining I think.”

Another said: “Proper jobsworth man.. Just let him on. It was a couple of inches of outer parts.”

A fifth commented: “Now he’s wrecked his case, it’ll cost more than the luggage fee to replace it.”

Speaking today, Fanny said: “I just laughed like everyone else present. This young man was in a good mood and in no way angry. I think his aim was to make people laugh and he succeeded.”

Edinburgh Airport and EasyJet have been contacted for comment.