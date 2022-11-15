A TUI customer was left fuming after spending £4,000 on a family holiday to Turkey – only to have to spend the entire trip without one of the cases.

Nicola Wilsher claims she arrived back at Manchester Airport following her holiday last month to find that her daughter Kaela’s case hadn’t even left the airport in the first place.

The 49-year-old from Sheffield, South Yorkshire flew out to Antalya with her family for eight days but quickly realised her 18-year-old daughter’s suitcase was missing.

Nicola ended up having to spend an extra 500 euros on clothes and essentials for Kaela after the suitcase failed to show up for the entire trip.

The missing suitcase also contained antibiotics that Kaela was put on for a water infection.

Childminder Nicola claims after complaining to TUI about the lost case she was given £75 from the holiday company.

Nicola Wilsher with husband Peter Wilsher (L), daughter Kaela Plaskow and son Max Plaskow behind. (C) Nicola Wilsher

She took to Facebook whilst on holiday to vent about the incident, writing: “I’ve never felt so angry or so uncared for on holiday before. I get sent emails and text messages all day long, telling me you’re here to help 24/7.

“Well, after four days with no luggage, your hotel has told us she’s just the representative in the hotel and can’t help, wtf.

“She even told us to switch on our data roaming and use our own phones to call TUI UK as she can’t.

“We’ve been offered £25 a day. What the hell can you buy for £25 when you have nothing? Especially, when we have to wait up to 14 days to receive it.

“I’m never booking with TUI again, this is our third holiday with you this year and it’s cost us thousands to come away – now we are being told to sort this out ourselves.

TUI allegedly only gave £75 to compensate for the seven days of the suitcase being missing. (C) Nicola Wilsher

“We checked our cases in with a TUI rep at Manchester Airport, so you have lost them, not us.

“And now no one wants to help. You have desks at Manchester and Antalya airport, so why can’t someone just go and look?

“Cases don’t just disappear. I was alcohol free until this holiday. This is not funny anymore, this service is just not acceptable.”

After returning back to the UK, she added: “Kaela’s was sat at Manchester Airport when we landed back.”

Social media users were shocked by the incident.

One said: “Omg, Nikkie. WTF, that’s absolutely disgusting. Call them out on Twitter.”

Another wrote: “TUI used to be one of the best, now they’re one of the worst. Hope you get this sorted soon, love.”

A third commented: “I know so many people that have had major problems with TUI, it’s put us off booking with them. I really hope you get it sorted, keep a record of every conversation and message for your claim.”

A list of some of the extra expenses due to the mishap. (C) Nicola Wilsher

Speaking today, Nicola said: “The suitcase was my 18 year old daughter’s case. Everything was in it – her make up, all new clothes, straighteners, hairdryer – everything an 18 year girl does not want to lose.

“She was even on antibiotics for a water infection, which were in this case too.

“I’m not blaming TUI for losing the case, but they did not help us at all, and we were constantly told lies by the staff on the phone.

“The rep in our hotel was useless and in the end, told me to switch my phone on and do it myself.

“We feel totally let down by them in a foreign country and my daughter’s case did not turn up for the whole week we were there.

“When you spend over £4,000 on a week’s holiday and you book with a large company you expect help and we just didn’t get it.

“I logged a complaint a few times on the app like they tell you to while we were in Turkey but these still have not been responded to.”