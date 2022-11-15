PEOPLE are planning to boycott David Walliams’ children’s books after he was heard making derogatory remarks about Britain’s Got Talent contestants.

The response comes after voice recordings were leaked of the 51-year-old TV star making sexist and disrespectful comments about two people who appeared on the talent show in 2020.

In one recording, Walliams can be heard saying: “She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don’t.

“I know. She’s just like ‘Oh, f**k off!’

“I was saying, she thinks you want to f**k her but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like ‘Yep, I bet you do!’

“No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

He is also said to have described an elderly contestant as a “c**t” three times after their unsuccessful audition.

Pictured: David Walliams holding new book ‘Billy Brute Whose Teacher was a Werewolf’. (C) David Walliams

Walliams yesterday apologised for his comments and said they were made in private and were not meant to be shared.

However, author Evelynn Clegg has since urged her followers to boycott his books to show their disgust at the distasteful comments.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, she said: “Please don’t buy David Walliams’ books for your kids.

“There are so many wonderful children’s authors who have integrity and empathy – don’t give your money to that creepy man.”

Almost 16,000 people have liked the post, while over 2,000 have also retweeted the message.

Thousands of people have also left comments – with many planning to support the boycott.

Pictured: The author’s Twitter post pleading users to boycott Walliams. (C) Twitter

One said: “Horrible man; horrible books. Rip-off Dahl with none of the charm and a whole load of dubious stereotypes.”

A second wrote: “His language was disgraceful. I’d like to know if the person he was speaking to ‘in his private conversation’ challenged those disgusting comments.”

A third commented: “Yes! Omg cannot agree more.

“Let’s move away from the only people who can publish children’s books being people who are already famous.

“So much respect for children’s authors who work so hard to create compelling and engaging stories for children despite publishing industry woes.”

A fourth added: “Absolutely this.”

Some Twitter users even compared Walliams to Roald Dahl and Lewis Carroll. (C) Twitter

While another wrote: “All aboard the David Walliams cancel train choo choo…. I wonder who it’s going to be next week?”

Many believe the boycott to be a bad idea and that any type of reading should be encouraged amongst children.

One person said: “As an English teacher, as long as the children are reading something, that is a really good thing. From reading something, their choices become more refined.

“They have to enjoy reading first.”

Another wrote: “Who made you judge, jury and executioner?

“I’d wager 98% of people on here have used the word. You can’t use cancel culture just because you don’t like him.

Many shared their disgust at the sexist and vulgar comments. (C) Twitter

“His books have bought 1000s of kids’ joy. Go focus on important matters.”

And another person added: “Have you any clue how much this man does for charity?

“Pretty sure he has empathy and integrity, zero integrity is being a keyboard warrior.”

Walliams wrote his first book The Boy in the Dress in 2008, which has since sold over a million copies in the UK and has proven to be a continuing success all over the world.

He also won Children’s Book of the Year for the third time in 2014 for popular novel Awful Auntie, and has written a total of 34 books so far.

A spokesperson for Thames TV, which produces BGT, said the company regarded Walliams’ comments as private but did say his use of language was “inappropriate”.

They added: “Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”