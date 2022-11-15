SCOTTISH tennis ace Andy Murray has revealed how he had his confidence knocked when the facial recognition app on his phone didn’t even recognise him.

The 35-year old dad-of-four was bemused after trying to unlock his phone this morning but having his access denied.

Murray, from Dunblane, Stirling, posted about the moment to his 3.5m followers on Twitter today.

Alongside a spiralled-eyed emoji, he wrote: “Always a big hit to the confidence to start the day when your phone’s Face ID doesn’t recognise you.”

The tweet received over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans.

One said: “Wait until you get to your late 40s, Andy, the mirror doesn’t recognise you any more either.”

Another joked: “Take it that you were having a particularly youthful looking day and that’s why.”

A third commented: “Who does it think you are? I’m surprised mine recognises my tired face sometimes!”

A fourth added: “You must have messed up your face pretty good.”

A fifth said: “Puffy in the mornings also, aye? Some say it’s the salt.”

And one cheeky-Twitter user responded: “Were you smiling?”

The Wimbledon champ and his wife, Kim, have four children together – Sophia, Edie, Teddie and another daughter who was born in March last year, although her name has not been revealed.