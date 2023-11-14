AN INFLUENCER was left furious after a shopworker allegedly asked when her baby was due – despite her not being pregnant.

Lauren Saddington has racked up a following of over 550,000 people who regularly tune in to watch her content covering travelling, fashion and daily life.

However, the 26-year-old was travelling to Frankfurt, Germany on Friday when she says she nipped into a perfume shop with boyfriend Dan to browse the duty-free products.

There, the content creator from Burnley, Lancashire says she was left irate when a member of staff approached her and asked when her due date was.

Video shows Lauren in the airport explaining her ordeal to the camera whilst waiting to board her plane.

She says: “Guys, you actually can’t even write this, and I’m trying not to get upset because this is the second time that this has happened to me in the space of a few months.

“So, I’m in the airport, I’m buying some perfume and the lady that’s serving me is just staring at me and I thought she was going to mention this – my really cool jacket.

“She went ‘When’s your due date?’. Well, she got it because I didn’t give it to the last woman who said it when we were on holiday.

“I said ‘What? and she went ‘You’re pregnant aren’t you? and I went ‘No, I’m not pregnant and I don’t even look pregnant, I’ve got layers on’.”

Lauren then says she blasted the woman, saying: “‘Do you know how rude it is to presume that a woman’s pregnant, what if I can’t have children?’

“She got it more than the last person because it’s upsetting when you constantly keep getting asked if you’re pregnant.

“I feel like it’s such a stressful thing when you’re paranoid about your weight and you’re trying to be body positive anyway.

“I feel like when I’m with my boyfriend, men don’t get it, they don’t get how upsetting that is.

“I just can’t believe a worker in a shop would ask a woman that – it’s not even okay if you can clearly see a bump, I’ve got a f***ing jumper on!

“Do you know what, I actually found the last one quite funny but this one I don’t find funny because it’s just so rude.

“I just hope when I make these TikToks, people just stop asking women if they’re pregnant, don’t even ask them if you can clearly tell, it’s not your place, just don’t do it.

“I am really upset about it, and I just want to get out of this airport now and get to Germany – I’m so, so upset.”

Lauren then stands up right to show her outfit, revealing that she does not have a baby bump nor appears pregnant, and says: “Just for reference, this is how I look – love that.”

Lauren uploaded the clip to social media on Friday with the caption: “Actually shaking I can’t believe this has happened to me again.”

Lauren Saddington. Credits: Instagram.

The video has since received over 160,000 likes and more than 3,400 comments from shocked users who shared similar stories.

One user wrote: “I’m visibly pregnant and a man doing security saw me and just yelled ‘Anyone who is pregnant or nursing can come through this line’ instead of asking.”

Another commented: “I have a co-worker who I think is pregnant. It’s been 6-7 months, and I haven’t asked yet and I will not ask. She’ll have to bring it up herself.”

A third replied: “Someone asked me if I was pregnant, and I’d had my baby but he’d died at five weeks old. So, I was two months postpartum and grieving.”

Another said: “It’s like an unwritten law, you don’t ask if someone is pregnant even if you can clearly [tell].”

A fifth wrote: “I’m so sorry that’s happened, you honestly don’t look pregnant at all! Glad you stood up for yourself.”