Aldi launch mascot charity boxes to help Scotland’s homeless stay warm

ALDI Scotland has launched a new mascot charity campaign encouraging Scots to donate their unwanted hats and gloves for the needy this winter.

The discount retailer has partnered with Crisis Scotland to help deliver winter warmers to the most vulnerable people through their ‘Keep Kevin Cosy’ boxes.

This follows the company’s success over the last two years with its ‘Not Socks Again?!’ campaign, which saw more than 4,000 pairs of socks donated to good causes.

The initiative encourages customers to drop off any unwanted or extra unused hats or gloves that they may have received as Christmas gifts to the ‘Keep Kevin Cosy’ boxes, which will be in all of Aldi’s 104 stores in Scotland.

The charity boxes feature Aldi’s much-loved mascot Kevin the Carrot.

The boxes will be in Aldi stores from 2 January until the end of the month.

Donations will be received by Crisis Scotland, which works to help those struggling with homelessness.

The charity’s policy advocacy and campaign teams come together to provide practical support and advice, inform professionals, and campaign for legislative change in order to create the best possible outcomes for people in housing need.

Neil Cowan, Scotland’s Head of Policy & Communications at Crisis Scotland, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, demand for our services has shot up.

“Unaffordable housing costs, rising energy bills, and increasing food prices are all factors pushing people closer to homelessness.

“Crisis Scotland operates year-round to help people take their first steps out of homelessness, or to prevent it entirely.

“To continue providing our services and campaigning for change, we greatly rely on the generosity of supporters, which is why we are delighted to be Aldi Scotland’s chosen charity for the Keep Kevin Cost campaign.

“On behalf of the team at Crisis Scotland, we would like to thank everyone who is able to donate.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Aldi Scotland, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for people across the country, so we wanted to do our bit to help Crisis Scotland.

“We know that homeless charities often look for warm clothing and accessories over the winter period, so I would encourage our customers to donate any unwanted hats or gloves, and put them to better use this festive season.”

The boxes will be in all 104 of Aldi’s stores in Scotland from Monday, 2 January. You can find your nearest Aldi store here.