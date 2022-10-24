AN INDIAN restaurant has been ridiculed over a list of unusual rules for customers which includes banning people from washing their hands in plates and combing their hair.

Dosa Kada in Croydon, south London, has posters on the front door and inside the restaurant detailing several rules that visitors must adhere to.

The A4 notices state how they will not put up with people bargaining, fighting, combing their hair or washing their hands in their crockery.

Staff have also advised that “outsiders” will not be allowed to use toilets or have water.

A baffled local shared a photograph of the notice on social media earlier this month where members of the public have left comments mocking the establishment for their strict rules.

The list of rules included not coming combing hair or using toilets. (C) Neil Barker

Written in white capital letters on black paper, the sign reads: “Please note. No toilets for outsiders. No outside foods and drinks. No washing hands in plates.

“No alcohol from outside. No bargaining. No fighting. No moving tables. No combing hair. No smoking. No water for outsiders.”

Hundreds of people have commented online about the posters, with some intrigued at what events led up to the zany list.

One person said: “My brain has stalled at the hand-plate washing ban.”

Another wrote: “There’s a truly horrific hair-combing incident in this place’s backstory.”

A third commented: “There would be a shorter list of what is allowed!”

A fourth joked: “By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

While another person quipped: “No customers.”

The popular restaurant boasts of pride in its customer service and is popular within the community. (C) Dosa Kada

One person responded to dozens of people curious to the backstory of people cleaning their hands in plates, writing: “Presumably it’s a restaurant from a country where they eat with their hands, maybe India? There would usually be a small basin in the actual restaurant itself specially for hand washing.

“In India it’s standard to eat with your hands. Same in Pakistan and many other countries. So a knife and fork is ‘foreign’”.

“Not hidden in a toilet room. If customers don’t see a basin they may pour water over their hands above their bowl/plate.”

Dosa Kada state on their website: “Come and enjoy one of the delicious meals with friends or family whilst relaxing in a tranquil yet modern dining area.

“We pride ourselves with the high standard in food and service we offer to our customers.

“We’ve had a lot of customer feedback for good service and texture in food.

“The management welcomes your suggestions and our patronage will be glad to help you with your selections. We look forward to many more opportunities to serve you.

“Our restaurant offers you a wonderfully unique experience in food and atmosphere.”