Family is expanding at Gibson Kerr

Firm looking to develop next wave of family law leaders

ONE OF Scotland’s most decorated family law teams is priming itself for the future with the appointment and promotion of young talent.

Gibson Kerr, which boasts some of the most qualified family lawyers within its ranks, has expanded its team with the hiring of Morgan Perrie as Solicitor following her highly successful traineeship at a competitor.

Her move coincides with the promotion of Katie Fulton to senior solicitor following strong client and colleague recommendations, just months after it moved Nadine Martin to partner.

Fiona Rasmusen, Partner and Head of Family Law, believes an approach of hiring lawyers that can display exceptional interpersonal qualities, along with a continual focus on developing a deep level of expertise and understanding, is paying off for the dual location firm.



She said: “Although we are becoming a family law team of scale in Scotland, we’ve never had an interest in being the biggest.

“But we do want to be the best and that’s reflected in our team which has an abundance of accreditations, across family law, child law, education law, collaborative practice, trauma informed practice and mediation.

“While Morgan and Katie are early into their professional careers, I can already see that they have all the qualities that we look for and that they will go on to become bona fide leaders in our sector.”

Morgan, (25), is originally from East Kilbride and gained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of Dundee and Diploma from University of Strathclyde. She will work predominantly from the Glasgow office.

She said: “Family law emerged as my clear preference after my traineeship. To have landed a role working with colleagues at the top of their game is really exciting.

“I’d love to eventually follow in their footsteps and work towards accreditations and mediation qualifications. For now I’m appreciating the diverse workload and the many learnings.”

Katie Fulton, (29), has been with Gibson Kerr for a year and has gained extensive experience across all family law matters and court work, based out of the Edinburgh office. Her move followed four years at a rival firm, split between a traineeship and a solicitor role which she joined following her Diploma at The University of Edinburgh.

Like Morgan, she has an interest in pursuing accreditations and qualifications, being particularly interested in mediation.

She said: “I’m so pleased that I made the decision a year ago to join a law firm where thorough discussions about case work is actively encouraged.

“This can be a really challenging area of practice, with no two cases the same. This is why I think our culture of learning and development can only benefit our client outcomes.

“I’m looking forward to consolidating my knowledge over the years ahead – and intend to pursue mediation qualifications in the near future.”

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Scott Rasmusen.

For more information on Gibson Kerr, visit: https://www.gibsonkerr.co.uk/