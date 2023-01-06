SCOTS tennis legend Judy Murray has joked that she is “ready” to become the new manager of Hibs.

The Edinburgh side currently find themselves eighth in the Scottish Premiership with current manager Lee Johnson facing serious pressure from fans.

This comes as the Hibees endure a torrid season which has seen them lose 11 of their 20 cinch Premiership matches thus far.

Judy Murray’s tweet about becoming Hibbs new manager. Credits: Twitter.

These losses have included 6-1 and 4-1 defeats to Celtic and Aberdeen, respectively, and a recent 3-0 loss to bitter rivals Hearts on Monday night.

Now Judy, mother to former tennis world number one Andy Murray, has playfully expressed her interest in the Hibees hot seat.

Hibs fan page The Hibs Are Here tweeted following the defeat to Hearts on Monday writing: “Two wins in 11 games, 9 Defeats, 6 points from a possible 36, Bottom 6. Give him ‘more time’?”

Twitter user Jack Taylor replied to the tweet pondering: “Who are we bringing in if/when we bullet him? Johnson is a symptom in my opinion.”

The fanpage wrote back: “Judy Murray, mate” with a winking emoji, before continuing, “You’re right about the symptom thing, but it doesn’t mean he’s not useless, too.”

Judy, 63, then dropped into the conversation, simply replying: “I’m ready.”

The fan page responded in jest saying: “We need a good motivator who loves the Hibs, that’s Judy!”

Jack Taylor replied: “I’m sold. Johnson out, Murray in.”

User Andrew Brown added: “Fancy heading up a consortium to buy the club by any chance?”

This Sunday, Hibs face Motherwell in a must-win game at Fir Park in the hopes of avoiding three losses on the bounce.

Since former manager Neil Lennon left the club in 2019, Hibs have gone through four managers and two caretaker managers.

These names have included Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross and former Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney, whose stint at the helm lasted just under four months.