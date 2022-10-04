Top 6 Most Successful Football Managers from Scotland

Scotland is a football country that has produced some of the best players and coaches in history, and its teams are known for their passionate fans and high-quality play.

When we talk of the best football coaches to emerge from Scotland, the legendary Alex Ferguson comes to mind.

But aside Alex, there are some other Scottish coaches who have enjoyed massive success. The list below includes some of the most successful managers in Scottish soccer history who have helped define their clubs’ identities over their long careers.

Photo by Sandro Schuh on Unsplash

6. Jim McLean

Jim McLean is a Scottish football manager best known for his time as manager of Dundee United. He is the only manager to have won all three major Scottish trophies with the same club.

McLean began his managerial career in 1971 with Dundee United. He became their longest-serving manager after staying for about 22 years. He led Dundee United to their only Scottish league title in 1983 and their only Scottish Cup victory in 1994.

In 2005, he was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, he died at the age of 83 in 2020, but he remains a very prominent figure in the history of Scottish football.

5. Bill Struth

Bill Struth was a legendary manager in Scottish football history. He was Rangers’ manager for 34 years, during which time he won 18 league titles and ten Scottish Cups. Struth was known for his strict training and discipline. He set high expectations for his players and was an excellent motivator. His team was always well-prepared, and they only lost a few games.

Struth’s accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he led Rangers during a period when Celtic dominated Scottish football. Although he’s late already, he is often regarded as one of the greatest managers in Scottish football history by both Rangers and Celtic supporters.

4. Bill Shankly

Bill Shankly is widely regarded as one of the best football managers of all time. He was born in Scotland in 1913 and began his managerial career with Carlisle United, a Scottish club.

Shankly joined Liverpool FC in 1959 and helped it become a powerhouse. He was the manager of Liverpool when they won three First Division titles, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Cup. Shankly left Liverpool in 1974, but in 2002 he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame. He also earned the Scottish Hall of Fame in 2004.

3. Sir Matt Busby

Sir Matt Busby is another notable Scottish manager on this list. From 1945 to 1969, he was the manager of Manchester United and was successful with the team under his management.

Busby was born in 1909 in Scotland. He played for several Scottish and English clubs before moving to Old Trafford in 1945 to join Manchester United and begin his managerial career.

Manchester United became one of the most successful teams in England under Busby’s leadership. They won the league championship six times and the European Cup once under his management. In 1968, Busby was knighted for his contributions to football. Sadly, he died in 1994 at the age of 84.

2. Jock Stein

Jock Stein is widely regarded as one of the most successful football managers in history. He is best known as the manager of Celtic Football Club, where he won ten Scottish league titles, eight Scottish Cups, and six Scottish League Cups.

Stein also led Celtic to their first European Cup victory in 1967, making them the first British team to do so. From 1978 to 1985, he managed the Scottish national team, leading them to the 1982 FIFA World Cup with just one defeat in the qualification stage.

Stein died in 1985 after having a heart attack at Celtic Park. Unfortunately, despite his achievements, Stein was never knighted or given an honorary degree by a university.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the most successful football managers of all time. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and began his management career in 1974 with East Stirlingshire.

Ferguson went on to manage Aberdeen and Rangers, among other Scottish clubs. He was appointed manager of Manchester United in 1986, a position he held for 26 years.

Manchester United won 38 trophies under Ferguson, including 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. In 1999, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him and he retired from management in 2013.

Conclusion

It appears that Scotland has produced some of the world’s most successful football managers. From Sir Alex Ferguson to Jim McLean, these men have left their hallmark on the game. We hope this list piqued your interest in learning more about these great men and their contributions to the game.