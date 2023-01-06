Scots accountancy firm combats cost of living crisis with employee reward

A SCOTS accountancy firm is set to help its employees out in the ongoing cost of living crisis with a unique reward.

Ashton McGill came up with the innovative idea of rewarding its employees with local gift cards from this month onwards,

The Dundee-based firm will give their team Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards which can be spent with local businesses on everything from clothes to food to fuel.

The firm says this action is being taken not only to help its staff members out but also to help support the local economy in these volatile financial times.

Alasdair McGill is the founder of Dundee-based Ashton McGill.

Founder Alasdair McGill says many firms are looking for ways of helping their staff during the cost of living crisis.

He said: “Ashton McGill works with around 170 businesses in the UK.

“Innovation and encouraging businesses to think differently to meet current challenges is a focus right now, and one topic that comes up a lot in conversations is support for employees with the cost of living.

“An increase in salary is one option, however, this also means an increase in national insurance, which some firms can’t afford to do.

“From January 2023, alongside a pay rise, we’ll give £50 Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards to our team as an extra layer of support.

“As they are based all over Scotland, our staff can choose a gift card that is relevant to where they live, such as Dundee, Perth or Inverness.

“This allows us to localise the benefit we’re offering. The choice factor was important to us too, as staff can spend their gift card in many different outlets.

“Our staff are our biggest asset, so we have to look after them.

“If you give staff a cash bonus of £50 in their salary, not only do you have the tax and national insurance implications, the money goes into the general salary pot for the employee.

“A gift card, on the other hand, is more meaningful. It’s something that employees have in their hands, or on their phone, to physically buy what they need.

“And with the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, it’s a push to explore their local area and support local businesses.

“Wellness is a big priority for employees now too, and there are various ways for organisations to meet the wellness needs of employees.”

Alastair holds board or executive roles at Dundee Contemporary Arts, 71 Brewing, Dundee Football Club, Tinto Architecture and Miconex.

He believes intervention is essential to stop towns and cities becoming desolate.

He added: “We need to make our places attractive, exciting and vibrant places to live and work, and I believe that employers have their part to play in that.

“We might think that towns and cities are suffering now but without intervention and support, we could lose many more local businesses.

“The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is a great way that we can look after our employees, and ensure the benefit we give stays in the local economy, driving footfall to our Scottish towns and cities.”

The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP).

Kimberley Guthrie, Director of Operations at STP, said: “There are so many advantages to companies rewarding staff by using the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card.

“It’s great to see Ashton McGill embrace the programme in this way, particularly to help their team through the cost of living crisis.

“By using the gift card, businesses are not only directly supporting their staff, but other enterprises in their community.

“That sends a really strong message socially and corporately about a commitment to invest in the future of the area’s economy.”