Give your household appliances a new life

Each of us has thrown an old kettle or computer into the trash at least once in our lives. There is a sensible idea it is impossible to throw away household appliances. Why not throw away the broken equipment? Many have faced the problem of failure of small equipment, for example, after its fall. And how do each of us act in this situation? Usually, as a rule, broken things need to be thrown into a bucket, and a person should go to the store for a new thing. This is especially happening all the time in the modern world, where there is no particular shortage of goods, there is competition and a large assortment. At first glance, it often seems our breakdowns in household appliances are so serious that there is no way back, and the equipment is subject only to being inevitably thrown away. However, in fact, breakdowns are completely different and not all of them are serious and not all of them cause household appliances to become unusable. To eliminate them, sometimes it is not even absolutely necessary to have an academic degree, special education, deep knowledge in the field of household appliances or extensive experience in repairing such items for the home. It is enough just to read the instructions for the device or to ask for help on the Internet, for example, on the website alltroubleshooting.net you can find a lot of useful tips for your household appliances.

Photo by Mohammad Esmaili on Unsplash

The percentage of discarded equipment is quite large in the world, and the share of electronic garbage is gradually increasing. This is a large problem, because it is this amount of such garbage which actually makes up 70 percent of hazardous waste. By the way, Russia, China and the United States are leaders in discarded electronics: in these three countries, people most often get rid of technology. Only a small part of the electronic waste in the world has been recycled in accordance with the necessary environmental standards and in conditions that are safe for humanity. The remaining volume is either partially processed or ends up in various landfills, causing irreparable damage to nature. Appliances and electronics contain different types of plastics, paints, heavy metals and various technical liquids. All this creates really serious problems: heavy metals pollute the soil and water, and plastic elements and paint emit toxic substances into the atmosphere, especially when a fire occurs.

And now what? It is absolutely impossible to throw away appliances and household appliances? Undoubtedly, it is possible, only partially. Household appliances contain a huge amount of metals: ferrous, non-ferrous and even precious. A really profitable business is finding these metals. Unfortunately, even in many developed countries, there are still problems with the gathering and disposal of electronics. For example, not every country has a unified system for gathering and processing equipment.

What then to do with such waste? Of course, you can find companies engaged in recycling in different cities and regions of Russia. You can find a couple of such services and go there. However, recycling electronics and household appliances is not the only way out.

Among the possible solutions to the issue concerning the disposal of electronics and equipment, there is the sale of your thing. This way out of the situation will bring a lot of benefits, but in case your thing works or is broken in some places. Collectors of antique equipment can highly appreciate, say, an old sewing machine or a cassette recorder. Before selling, look at the price for which similar models are sold and whether they are in demand.

If the item does not work well, it can also be taken to the nearest workshop for spare parts. Usually repairmen willingly accept washing machines and refrigerators. If a household appliance is permanently and irrevocably broken, you can find a company in your own or a neighboring city engaged in buying faulty household appliances. In this case, the appraisers determine from the photo whether the item is suitable for them, come and pick it up.

So, keep in mind not always broken and faulty appliances or household appliances need to be thrown away. Often your thing can be given to special places or sold to those people who know what to do with such things.