Stylist/Photographer Leojeany Weighs In On Culture Fusion

The 18-year-old college student behind fashion brand Leojeany is Leo Li, a transplant from XinJiang, China, and current style darling of Manhattan. He was excited to share insider information on the latest online viral video trend: Chinese street style. Right now, millions of TikTok users are fawning over the avant-garde street fashions of China, as showcased in multiple viral videos featuring top brands like Balenciaga, Misbhv, and Vetements.

In these videos, Chinese influencers and models sweep by the videographers wearing eye-catching fashions in a huge variety of silhouettes, textures, and colors. Leo reveals that they are shot in beautiful locations such as Sanlitun, a dining and nightlife district in Beijing; Xintiandi, the fashion district of Shanghai; and Taikoo Li, a fashionable shopping area in Chengdu.

“Most of these videos, if not all of them, originated from the Chinese app Douyin, which is basically our version of TikTok,” Leo says. “These outfits take huge risks – clashing patterns, vibrant colors, unusual materials – and it really pays off. There’s a reason why American viewers on TikTok are eating these up: it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

As a stylist and fashion photographer who has created his own brand, Leojeany, young Leo Li is passionate about fashion – from hot trends to timeless classics, he loves everything about it. “In these videos, we see a lot of what is called Hanfu,” Leo states. “Specifically, Hanfu is the traditional clothing worn by the Han Chinese. Modern street style incorporates these traditional silhouettes with modern materials to create an all-new look.”

In fact, the look is becoming so popular that fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar reported on it, stating that today’s youngest generations are incorporating these classic historic elements into cutting-edge looks. Flowing robes, ornate embroidery, and other throwback elements over 3,000 years old are getting a gorgeous update.

“In 2021, #Hanfu has had over 4.89 billion views,” Leo shares. “Gen Z and Y are bringing it back in a huge way. Younger Chinese consumers and fashion icons are connecting with this fashion and making it their own.” He adds that Hanfu is just part of the cultural revolution sweeping China’s most fashionable cities. The recent flood of popular videos features Chinese street fashion showcased by models and influencers who are aware they’re being filmed.

“It’s kind of a publicity stunt for Chinese fashion,” Leo laughs. “But it’s working, because the fashion speaks for itself. There are perfectly tailored suits with clean lines right alongside complex layers or unexpected silhouettes – honestly I think the sheer diversity of what we’re seeing is why people love it.”

While he attends college, Leo Li is ramping up his career as a stylish and fashion photographer. “I knew from a young age that this was going to be my life’s work,” he says. He recently attended New York Fashion Week, where he networked with celebrities and models and attended show by brands such as Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Fendi, and Laquan Smith.

“Right now I’m preparing to head out to Milan Fashion Week,” he says. “I’m over the moon at the opportunity. Fashion is my life. I feel like you can’t start young enough in this industry – which is why I’m working so hard now, even as a student.” He has close friends walking in shows for top designers and he can’t wait to support them and hone his craft as a fashion photographer.