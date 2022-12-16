A SCOTS holiday-goer was left in disbelief after her missing luggage turned up on her doorstep – five months after disappearing.

Sian Armour was excited to start her fortnight-long family holiday in Dalaman, Turkey, in July of this year when her suitcase went missing.

Sian, from Ladybank, Fife, waited for three weeks for news of her missing suitcase but was allegedly advised that the company had stopped looking for the luggage.

Devastated, fitness instructor Sian tried to contact Jet2 for help, but claims she was told that it was aviation company Swissport who were responsible for the mishap.

Despite this, five months later, Sian received a call to say the luggage had been located, and two days later the globetrotting suitcase appeared at her front door.

The mum-of-two says that she was advised by Jet2 that her suitcase – which contained sentimental jewellery – would arrive at their hotel the day after they arrived.

Pictured: The man known as “Fergus.” (C) Sian Armour

However, when nothing turned up, Sian says the hotel’s Jet2 representative provided two days’ worth of toiletries, clothes and a budget of £100.

With the company allegedly giving up on her suitcase, heartbroken Sian never expected to see her items again, until a Jet2 staff member turned up at her door with it.

Images show the black plastic suitcase sat on Sian’s doorstep with the Jet2 employee who delivered the suitcase stood grinning behind it.

The man – identified simply as “Fergus” – wears a red fleece and badge that says “happy to help”.

Sian also shared photos of tags where the suitcase had been, including luggage tags from Lufthansa to Munich, and Frankfurt back to Edinburgh.

Sian took to social media yesterday to share the good news.

She wrote: “Never give up on your missing luggage. My case went missing on 2nd July outbound to Dalaman and turned up on my doorstep yesterday.

“Full of handy things like suncream, bug spray, sandals and bikinis but I suppose at least it’s clean clothes.

Pictured: The luggage tags that had been on the suitcase. (C) Sian Armour.

“It seems it went to Munich in August with Lufthansa, then on to Frankfurt before landing back at Edinburgh.

“The irony is that I knew I recognised this Jet2 man yesterday but couldn’t place him, now I realise that he was helping unload and load luggage onto our flight.

“I couldn’t believe we’d been seated ready to fly and they hadn’t even started unloading so I watched him for ages.”

The post has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who reacted in hilarity to the odds-defying luggage return.

One user said: “Wow, that’s crazy. How did a suitcase go on a plane that doesn’t match a seat and person number?”

Another replied: “That’s lovely the Jet2 guy brought it to your house.”

A third commented: “And hand-delivered by the lovely Fergus.”

Another joked: “It’s had it’s own little holiday.”

Speaking today, Sian said: “I flew out of Edinburgh to Dalaman with Jet2 on 2 July with my husband and 10-year-old. My case was the only one not to arrive.

“The Jet2 representative at Dalaman told me to dry my eyes and get on the coach, it’ll be at the hotel tomorrow.

“The first morning Jet2 representative Kamil on the resort was apologetic but wasn’t much help!

Pictured: Sian Armour. (C) Sian Armour.

“He sent me to the Turkish equivalent of Lidl (AAA) for essentials. I had to buy older kids’ clothes as there was no choice.

“Every morning, I went down and no word on my case. It was a two-week luxury five star holiday to Liberty Fabay, so wearing your 10-year-old’s clothes and flip flops to dinner was awful.

“Only upside was walking suitcase free into the airport for flight home. I tried phone, email, Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger to try and get my case back.

“Finally I got a phone call from Edinburgh baggage handling on Saturday, saying it just turned up at the desk.

“My feelings were disbelief – I thought it was gone forever – and I was overjoyed as it had sentimental jewellery inside amongst many other things.

“And, I’m relieved that I don’t have to chase it anymore!”

Jet2 and Swissport have been contacted for comment.