Scotland’s Isle of Skye named as one of UKs most peaceful places to visit

Scotland’s ISLE OF SKYE has been listed as one of the most peaceful places to visit across the whole of the UK.

According to Go Outdoors, who have partnered with the mental health charity, Mind, the largest island in the Inner Hebrides tops the list for being the escaping hectic schedules and to feel revived and refreshed.

The specific area that has been praised and claims the number one spot on the list is the Fairy Pools.

Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye named in top-five most peaceful destinations to visit in the UK. Credits: Image supplied with release.

Go Outdoors have said that the Pools are: “A truly tranquil location situated in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye, the Fairy Pools are a natural waterfall phenomenon, with beautiful series of waterfalls offering breathtaking views combined with the peaceful sound of running water.

“You can enjoy a stunning walk from the car park up to the Fairy Pools whilst appreciating the spectacular views of the Cullin Mountain.

“This beautiful series of waterfalls run into crystal clear rock pools of mountain spring water, which some adventurers even swim in.

“However, these waters can get extremely cold, so it’s advised to take a wet suit and ensure all necessary safety precautions are followed if you are taking a dip in the pools.

“If you’re looking for a picturesque location where you can escape the hustle and bustle, the Fairy Pools is perfect; a very relaxing and mesmerising place to visit in the UK.”

Also listed in second on Go Outdoors top-five list is Barfundle Bay, located in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

“Barfundle Bay is a small bay backed by dunes and pine trees – the perfect place to unwind. The stretch of golden sands and clear blue waters is easy on the eye, whilst the sound of the tide lapping on the beach gives a sense of ultimate relaxation.

“This beach is only accessible via a half-mile walk from the nearest car park, making it an ideal spot if you’re wanting to escape the business of towns and roads and spend some time by the sea.”

Making up the rest of the most peaceful places to visit list are three English locations, The White Cliffs of Dover, Buttermere Lake, in the Lake District and last but not least the fishing village of Polperro located in Cornwall.

Go Outdoors have described the White Cliifs of Dover as: “These iconic and striking chalky white cliffs stretch across the English coastline in Kent, facing the Strait of Dover and France.

“‘The Straight of Dover’ is the narrow stretch of ocean between England and France and at its shortest part, measures approximately 20 miles.

“Reaching heights of 350 feet, you can walk over the clifftops to reveal stunning views of the English Channel.

“Take in the breathtaking scenery and enjoy this celebrated UK landmark, a stunning location to find tranquillity!”

Whilst Buttermere Lake, situated in the Lake District is said to: “Boasts the most impressive scenery in a calm location, making it perfect for taking some time out to relax.

“Overlooked by towering fells, the peaceful valley in which Buttermere resides is accessible only by one road running through, making it ideal for escaping busy city life.

“You can walk around Buttermere Lake, taking in the jaw-dropping views, whilst breathing in the fresh air that surrounds it. This stunning location is the perfect place to unwind.”

Finally, the fishing village of Polperro in Cornwall, located along the Polperro Heritage Coastline is said to be: “A great place for some peace.

“The streets of Polperro are so narrow that cars are banned, meaning you can explore the village on foot, traffic-free.

“With cottages that cling to the cliffs, a picturesque harbour and a turquoise blue sea, this beautiful location is the ideal spot for some time out.”

To view the Go Outdoors experts list here.

