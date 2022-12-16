AN AMATEUR treasure hunter was left “absolutely buzzing” after finding a gold coin from 200 years ago worth up to £2,000.

Matt Ryder had been out with his metal detector earlier this week but had been having little joy around the area he first visited.

The 32-year-old then changed location and visited a nearby village close to Middleton by Wirksworth where he began to roam with his machinery.

Matt Ryder found the 200-year-old coin. Credit: Matt Ryder

After around an hour of walking without much success, Matt from Belper, Derbyshire was surprised when he was notified that he was hovering over something of note and began trying to excavate the site.

The plasterer – who has only been treasure hunting for three months – was left buzzing as he uprooted a 200-year-old gold coin from the time of George IV, who reigned from 1820-1830.

The gold coin bears the Latin inscription “Britanniar Rex P.D Georgios IIII D.G” which means “Britain’s King George IV ruler by God’s grace and father of the faith”.

Images show Matt posing in the field, with the coin facing the camera.

The coin appears to be in remarkably good condition, with very little visible erosion or damage despite its age and location.

Matt posted his find on social media on Sunday writing: “What a day, found my first gold, absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to get back there.

“Anybody know the approximate value of the gold coin as I would like to offer the owner half.”

His post received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from social media users who rushed to congratulate Matt on his find.

One said: “Brilliant find, well done.”

Another added: “Oh wow that’s incredible.”

A third replied: “Great bit of detecting mate.”

A fourth commented: “Great find, what a cracker, well done.”

Speaking today, Matt said: “I found the gold coin while metal detecting in a village near me.

“I’d spoken to the land owner to get permission and went on an organised dig but didn’t find anything so I went to the spot where I had gotten permission.

“After about an hour I found the gold coin and a few of my friends found keys and buckles from the 1500s.

“I plan on keeping the coin and I’m going to get it valued and give the landowner 50%.

“I have a coin book with others I’ve found over the last three months and I’ll keep it in there.”

It is estimated that George IV coins sell for between £800 to £2000 depending on the condition of the coin.