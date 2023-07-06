A STUDENT at Edinburgh Napier University has graduated with her final project honouring the memory of her late brother Sean, who took his own life in 2021.

Courtney Whyte has obtained a degree in Interior and Spatial Design with the creative project Sean’s House, a non-clinical space designed to encourage young men to speak openly around mental health challenges.

Courtney used images of Sean, reflective quotes and various visuals to demonstrate her vision for the space and how it would create a peaceful, open environment for facilitating conversation among young men.

Courtney’s design was also informed by Chris’s House, a Wishaw-based mental health crisis charity that provided a great support to Courtney following her brother’s death.

Courtney Whyte designed a creative project reflecting on the stigma around men’s mental health.

With the help of the charity and Edinburgh Napier University’s Mental Health Team, the student was able to effectively channel her grief into her final project.

As she received specialised assistance and credits the university’s help with enabling her to continue her studies, Courtney has since encouraged others to access the team’s services, particularly emphasising their willingness to accommodate those that need them.

She said: “The project helped me both raise awareness and feel like I was making a difference, by helping other men who were suffering to speak out”.