A SCOTS sustainable outdoor clothing and lifestyle brand has secured £25,000 in funding after a successful financial year.

Meander Apparel received the loan from the British Business Bank and Virgin StartUp to support the business’ growth ahead of its crowdfunding compaign, which is expected to launch on 13 July.

The financial backing enabled co-founders Jill and Steve Henry to expand Meander’s product line and attract interest from several major investors.

Jill and Steve are now aiming to secure £150,000 investment to boost the business’ retail footprint across more locations in the UK, US and Europe, following a lucrative year which saw revenues jump by 156%.

Co-founders Jill and Steve Henry are targeting revenues of £1.5m in 2024.

The brand’s range is manufactured using recycled and low impact materials, which have been ethically sourced from factories in Scotland and Western Europe.

Meander is committed to reduce carbon emissions by planting trees in Scottish woodlands and donating 1% of its annual sales to environmental charities.

The brand was born five years ago out of Jill’s idea of designing clothes versatile enough to be worn from city to mountain or bike to office.

As well as their Edinburgh store, Meander Apparel is also one of five Scottish businesses featured in a pop-up shop at the new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

Founders, including Jill and Steve, recently met and received business advice from Sir Richard Branson as he attended the official launch of the hotel in March this year.

Jill Henry said: “Creating a brand that does the least possible harm will always remain at the core of our values.

“Meander is a brand for outdoor lovers and we want to do what we can to ensure we protect the planet that we love to explore.

“We use mostly recycled, natural and organic materials across our range, but we’re always looking for ways to do better and improve.”