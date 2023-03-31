Scots sportswear brand announces pop-up shop in Glasgow

SCOTS sportswear brand Fallain Fitness will showcase its clothing in John Lewis next week, with a two-week long pop-up shop.

Featured in the Glasgow store from April 3rd to 16th, the stand will offer customers the chance to browse and purchase from the new brand’s collection in person.

Shoppers can expect to find a range of activewear available, including ¼ zip tops, shorts, T-shirts and track bottoms.

‘Fallain’ comes from the Gaelic language, in which it means ‘healthy’

The fitness brand is based in Scotland and was launched by siblings Philip and Andrea Tod in 2021, at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Phil said: “We’re thrilled to have been invited back to John Lewis Glasgow again. This will be our third pop up with the high-street giants.

“Previous pop-ups have seen us directly engage with customers and gain valuable feedback which I’m excited to do all over again.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to speak with Philip and Andrea, who will be on hand to offer advice on finding the perfect sportswear to suit lifestyle and fitness needs.