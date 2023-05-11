Edison Group, the Ayrshire-headquartered construction property and investment business, is not letting up on its recent spate of business acquisitions.

The group have now acquired Maplewood Joinery and Construction, an all-trades commercial and residential property operator.

The Livingston based firm undertakes home extensions, garages, driveways and tarmacadam resurfacing as well as project management, concept design and property maintenance and refurbishment.

Calum Melville has spoken on the Edison Group plans for acquisitions.

It is Edison Group’s intention to merge Maplewood with the Edinburgh Driveway Company, which Edison purchased in January and operates throughout central Scotland and Ayrshire.

The company is capable of providing a complete range of driveways, landscaping and artificial grass products and services, and is also a Marshalls approved contractor which fits only to British standard BS 753-101.

Edison Group Chief executive, Calum Melville, said: “Maplewood gives Edison Group a very similar operation to that of the Edinburgh Driveway Company but one that serves the east coast of Scotland up to Dundee, down to the Borders and from Edinburgh across to Glasgow.

“As a result, this, for us is a key strategic move to give us a market-leading presence in Scotland’s areas of highest population.

“We anticipate that the combined business will turnover around £5 million in 2023.

“We have never made any secret of our ambitions and we are determined to continue to grow rapidly.

“We are in legal stages with two further acquisitions which we anticipate will complete in April and May 2023 respectively.

“These will bring bringing consolidated sales on a rolling 12-month basis up until June 2023 to £26 million.”

Edison Group, which recently opened its new offices in High Street, Irvine has been highly active in growing and acquiring complementary businesses in the construction and property sectors.

Mr Melville continued: “We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities and are investing substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.

“Our consistently expanding offering includes construction, project management, architectural services, bespoke joinery, furniture manufacture, interior design, interior fit out, all trades, driveways, landscaping, property maintenance and refurbishment.”