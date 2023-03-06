SCOTS legal firm Gilson Gray has boosted its Aberdeen offering after acquiring an established local firm in the area.

The Law Practice will be a new addition to the firm’s estate agency department, with the hopes of complementing its property services arm.

Owner of The Law Practice, Lesley McKnight, and her team will join Gilson Gray at its Blenheim Place offices, bringing further private client, property and estate agency expertise.

The Law Practice was established in 2005, with Lesley taking over as principal solicitor in 2018.

Lesley McKnight of The Law Practice (centre) will join Calum Crighton (L) and Richard Shepherd (R) at Gilson Gray.

Lesley specialises in private client services and previously held roles with Ledingham Chalmers and Brodies.

Lesley and her team are well-connected in the north east, and their portfolio of clients will now be able to access Gilson Gray’s full range of legal, financial management and property advice.

The takeover of The Law Practice follows a series of recent deals in Scotland and England which has seen Gilson Gray rapidly expand into new geographies and markets.

The firm now has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee, and Lincoln.

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “The Law Practice is well known in Aberdeen and is a fitting addition to our operation.

“While many firms have chosen to reduce their footprint in the city, we are committed to servicing the business community and wider client base, with plans for further expansion to come.

“Since launching in 2014 Gilson Gray has built up a reputation for disruption in the legal market and has grown at record rates.

“We are one of the few independent Scottish firms of scale left in the market, bucking trends with continuous growth and acquisitions.

“We are looking for the very best in local talent to join us in Aberdeen to further supplement the excellent team we have built and would encourage any interested lawyer or indeed potential client to get in touch.”

Lesley McKnight added: “It is great to be joining a forward-thinking modern team like Gilson Gray with a culture that supports both the next generation of clients and legal professionals.

“With access to a wider range of services and experts, we are growing our own professional family to continue looking after our clients and their families.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter.”