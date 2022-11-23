Scots law firm acquires major local solicitor in growth efforts

A SCOTS law firm has acquired a major local solicitor as it continues its efforts to expand further in the field.

Boyd Legal has bought Baird & Company solicitors in Glenrothes, Fife, marking the second purchase the firm has carried out in 2022.

The firms have now merged, with the Kirkcaldy practice adopting the name Baird Legal. (Image provided by Four Media Group)

The firm has now promised a seamless transition into new name, Baird Legal, in the Fife arm of the business.

Boyd Legal’s Kirkcaldy practice will adopt this branding, which it states is a move towards strengthening their commitment to the area, and their pledge to provide high-grade services.

The acquisition will bring in Baird & Company partners John McAndrew as Consultant and Carolyn Bean as Head of Private Client.

Diana Boyd, Managing Director, said: “The essence of what we are about is ensuring that we are a large enough business to have a strong management team.

“This is increasingly necessary for firms to cope with the complexity of money laundering and all regulatory matters.”

“The new merger will broaden the firms portfolio, hoping to ensure long-term survival for the business.”

She added: “Our management team, including new operations director Shona Black, has played a critical role in the acquisition and, going forward, will enable us to strengthen the business while the legal team continues to deliver an excellent legal service.

Local lawyer Donald Baird started the Fife-based firm single-handedly in the 1960s.

Boyd continue, “Smaller practices are finding it difficult to cope with carrying out legal work and at the same time managing all the regulatory issues.

“Increasing consolidation within the legal market is something we are certainly going to see more of.”