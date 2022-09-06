Scots law firm acquires major solicitors in ambitious merger

A SCOTS law practice has acquired the biggest firm of solicitors and estate agents in East Lothian in an ambitious merger for the company.

The takeover of Garden Stirling Burnet – widely known as GSB – creates a business with over £7m-a-year turnover and 60 staff in six offices across Scotland.

It gives Glasgow-headquartered Friends Legal a significant platform to create one of the biggest specialist private client firms in Scotland.

As the largest and one of the oldest legal firms in East Lothian, the Garden Stirling Burnet name will be retained, while becoming part of the Friends Legal network.

Tony O’Malley (L) of Friends Legal will now be joined in the merger by GSB director Alan Borrowman (R).

However, rapid investment into the East Lothian firm’s 22-strong team across its four offices in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent, will underpin ambitions to double the headcount and turnover in three years.

Tony O’Malley, Managing Partner of Friends Legal, said: “GSB is a great business with a brilliant reputation, fantastic people and an unmatched footprint across East Lothian.

“We will re-establish GSB in the local market by investing in its people, infrastructure and brand.

“It’s the largest legal practice by footprint and headcount in the county but has perhaps lost market share in recent years.

“Our aim is to put it firmly back on the map by offering premium services at a fair price. That is our over-riding priority and we will need to recruit to achieve these aims.”

While Garden, Stirling and Burnet is best known for its estate agency, executry and conveyancing work, a priority will be to unlock the potential of its whole private client team including family law and its letting business.

The acquisition will also enable Friends Legal to explore further consumer legal services, particularly in conveyancing and remortgaging.

Mr O’Malley, who founded the Friends Legal brand in 2016, is delighted that GSB Directors Alan Borrowman, Angela Craig and Ian Philp will remain with the firm for at least a year.

Alan Borrowman added: “We would also like to wholeheartedly thank our loyal clients for their ongoing support and to reassure them that this merger will mean that Garden Stirling Burnet continues to be a leading legal presence here in East Lothian.

“Indeed, by becoming part of the Friends Legal network, our range of legal services to clients will become even more specialist yet accessible.

“This is the right deal at the right time and will be fantastic for the dedicated and hard-working team we’ve established at GSB over many years.

“As directors, that is so important to us and we are thrilled with the long-term plans and prospects for the business and the role that we play in the community.”