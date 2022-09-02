Scots legal firm welcomes newly-qualified lawyers to permanent roles

A SCOTS legal firm has welcomed newly-qualified lawyers to their midst following the group’s training at the firm during the pandemic

The group of four began their training at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and have now secured permanent roles at Lindsays, the legal firm for people and businesses.

They started their new full-time roles this week in positions across various departments at Lindsays’ offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

The firm praised the group for the “resilience and professionalism” they have demonstrated after completing their traineeships at the company during “unprecedented circumstances”.

(L-R) Curtis Preston, Deborah O’Donnell, Stephanie Goudie and Ronan Duff.

The four newly-qualified lawyers who have joined Lindsays permanently are:

Ronan Duff (Personal Injury) – Glasgow

Stephanie Goudie (Commercial Property) – Glasgow

Deborah O’Donnell (Private Client) – Dundee

Curtis Preston (Corporate) – Edinburgh

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ Managing Partner, trained at the firm.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome our four newly-qualified lawyers to their permanent roles.

“They have completed their training in circumstances that were once unimaginable – joining us remotely, getting to know their colleagues and mentors via video and learning during their early days without our experienced professionals physically beside them.

“Each of them has shown tremendous dedication, professionalism and resilience to succeed despite all of the unknowns that our team and clients were contending with. They are experiences which I am sure will actually serve them well during their careers.

“I am so pleased that they have chosen to begin the next chapter of their professional lives with us.

“It’s testament not only to the way in which the whole Lindsays team pulled together to support each other during the lockdowns and ongoing recovery from the pandemic.”

Of the 38 who have completed traineeships as part of its team since 2012, 24 have secured permanent roles with the firm.

Almost a quarter of Lindsays’ 105 lawyers trained with the firm, or a firm which has been absorbed into the partnership and remained post-merger.